Eritrea’s conflict in Tigray is again detrimental to telecoms

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Eritrea-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Penetrations rates in all sectors are low or barely on the scale. The mobile penetration rate is the lowest on the continent by a large margin.





Telecom infrastructure is basic, with internet access being restricted to 3G in areas where this is available. The country’s decision to become embroiled in Ethiopia’s conflict in Tigray province has spilled over into its own southern districts, resulting in the disruption of what few services are available. The much needed foreign investment in telecom infrastructure looks unlikely to materialise in the short term, particularly given that Eritrea’s association with Ethiopia’s war against the people of Tigray has placed it under international scrutiny.



Key developments:



Government continues with infrastructure developments;



EriTel extends mobile coverage;



Re-opening of border with Ethiopia threatened by renewed regional conflict;



Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:



Eritrean Telecommunication Services Corporation (EriTel)



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Eritrea-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665