B2C E-commerce Market, Size, Industry Growth Rate, Analysis Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “B2C E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global B2C e-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
Business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce involves selling goods and services between a business and its end users over the internet. It provides global reach, enables trackable marketing, and reduces physical overheads. It assists in gathering real-time data, increasing business opportunities, and personalizing marketing techniques. At present, B2C e-commerce is gaining traction around the world.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for premium clothes and cosmetics via online portals on account of increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smartphones represents one of the primary factors favorably influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of B2C e-commerce in the electronics, automotive, and travel and tourism industries worldwide is strengthening the market growth. This can be accredited to its benefits, including 24/7 delivery, easy return policies, convenience, and multiple payment options. Furthermore, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequently imposed lockdowns by governing agencies of several countries have resulted in the increasing dependence on B2C e-commerce solutions.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
Amazon.com Inc.
ASOS plc
Booking Holdings Inc.
eBay Inc.
JD.com Inc.
Macy’s Inc.
Makemytrip Limited
Otto GmbH & Co KG
Rakuten Inc.
Walmart Inc.
Breakup by Type:
B2C Retailers
Classifieds
Breakup by Application:
Automotive
Beauty and Personal Care
Consumer Electronics
Clothing and Footwear
Books and Stationery
Home Decor and Electronics
Travel and Tourism
Others
Breakup by Region:
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa,
Latin America
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
