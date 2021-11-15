Surgical Navigation Systems Market to gain substantial traction through 2030

Rise in adoption of surgical navigation technology in minimally invasive surgical procedures, & high prevalence of chronic disorders such as Alzheimer, strokes

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Navigation Systems Market by Technology (Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, CT-Based Navigation Systems, and Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation Systems), Application [Neurosurgery Navigation Systems, Orthopedic Navigation Systems (Hip & Knee Replacement), ENT Navigation Systems, Dental Navigation Systems, and Cardiac Navigation Systems] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

ENT navigation system segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, attributed to the increase in prevalence of ENT-related disorders and rise in adoption of surgical navigation systems among ambulatory settings. Neurosurgery navigation system held the largest market share in 2015, accounting for more than two-fifths share, owing to high adoption rate of navigation systems in neurosurgical procedures.

Key Findings of Surgical Navigation Systems Market

In 2015, neurology navigation systems segment led the market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global surgical navigation systems market.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2015, accounting for more than three-fourths share.

U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American market, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.9%.

The global electromagnetic navigation systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, that is, nearly half of the global surgical navigation systems market, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies, and increase in the number of neurological & orthopedic disorders. Asia-Pacific possesses maximum growth potential as key players focus on emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

