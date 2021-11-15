Robot Software Industry: By Software Type, Robot Type | Market Analysis & Forecast by 2030

Robot Software Market

The increasing adoption of robots by the manufacturing and logistics industries is expected to fuel the growth of robot software market in the region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robot software industry generated $4.27 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $47.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in need for automation and safety in organizations, rapid adoption by SMEs to lower down labor and energy costs, and surge in usage of robots in several industries drive the growth of the global robot software industry. However, high cost of implementation and rise in malware attacks on the software hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of IoT and AI-based robots in industries creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Leading players of the global robot software industry analyzed in the research include ABB Ltd., Brain Corporation, AIbrain Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation, CloudMinds Technology Inc., H2O.ai, Furhat Robotics, Liquid Robotics, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 409 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12217

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global robot software industry based on software type, robot type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on robot type, the industrial robots segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global robot software industry, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the service robots segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lion’s share during the forecast period. However, the aerospace & defense segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on software type, the data management and analysis software segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the communication management software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12217

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Robotics Technology Market

2. Robotic Process Automation Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.