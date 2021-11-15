Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zero trust security solutions market size is expected to reach USD 69.85 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Data security segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing volumes of digital data and rising concerns regarding data security.

Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of SMEs and developments across the IT sector are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Some major players operating in the market are Cisco Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Okta, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC., Centrify Corporation, Cyxtera Technologies, Illumio, and Sophos Group Plc.

Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global zero trust security solutions market based on type, deployment mode, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Security

API Security

Endpoint Security

Security Policy Management

Security Analytics

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

Others

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Zero Trust Security Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for growing medicinal application

4.2.2.2. Rising legalization of Zero Trust Security Solutions

4.2.2.3. Technological advancement in product invention

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The complex regulatory framework for the usage of Zero Trust Security Solutions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…