Plant Growth Chambers Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Plant Growth Chambers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global plant growth chambers market reached a value of US$ 398 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-growth-chambers-market/requestsample

A plant growth chamber refers to an artificial environment created for cultivating and examining the growth of plants. It is equipped with controlled humidity, light, temperature, and atmospheric gas composition to regulate the conditions of plants as per their requirement. A plant growth chamber is made using metals and coated with a white enamel finish. It also consists of sensors, touchscreen controls, observation windows, extra lighting, spray nozzle packages, alarms, and glass doors. Nowadays, it is gaining popularity among researchers to determine the effects of specific biotic and abiotic parameters during the lifecycle of plants.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global plant growth chambers market is driven by rising food security concerns. This has escalated the demand for plant-based chambers to enhance the productivity of agricultural land. Besides this, governments across various countries are extensively investing in the innovation of food production technology. They are also promoting the development of an artificial and sustainable environment for plant growth due to unpredictable climate changes and occurrences of natural calamities. These chambers offer better and consistent crop quality and efficient use of space and energy with better insulation, propelling their demand across the agricultural sector. Furthermore, the significant growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing population and declining arable land are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Plant Growth Chambers Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the plant growth chambers market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aralab, Binder GmbH

Caron Products & Services Inc.

Conviron

Darwin Chambers

Hettich Benelux B.V.

Percival Scientific

PHC Corporation Biomedical

Snijders Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Weiss Technik.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global plant growth chambers market on the basis of equipment type, application, function, end use and region.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Reach-in

Walk-in

Breakup by Application:

Short to Medium Height Plants

Tall Plants

Breakup by Function:

Plant Growth

Seed Germination

Environmental Optimization

Tissue Culture

Breakup by End Use:

Clinical Research

Academic Research

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plant-growth-chambers-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-plant-growth-chambers-market

Europe Plant Growth Chambers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-plant-growth-chambers-market

United States Plant Growth Chambers Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-plant-growth-chambers-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.