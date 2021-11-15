Digital Workplace Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2028

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital workplace market size reached USD 19.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on development of smart workspaces is expected to drive global digital workplace market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Rising demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) is expected to further augment global digital workplace market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for remote working from workforces to gain work-life balance is also expected to boost global digital workplace market growth over the forecast period.

The latest report on the Digital Workplace market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Digital Workplace industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Factors such as increasing implementation of digital workplace across SMEs and large enterprises in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include HCL Technologies Limited, Citrix Systems, Inc., Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Co., Atos SE, NTT DATA Corporation, Accenture plc, and Unisys Corporation.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital workplace market on the basis of component, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Others

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Digital Workplace market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Digital Workplace market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Digital Workplace market growth worldwide?

