Satellite Transponder Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Satellite Transponder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global satellite transponder market reached a value of US$ 19.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 25.0 Billion by 2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A satellite transponder receives and transmits radio signals through a satellite. It is mainly used to broadcast received signals and assist in functioning various identification, location, and navigation systems. As the signals transmitted from the earth are received by satellites at relatively low power levels, the demand for satellite transponders is rising worldwide to enhance the low-power signals.

The escalating demand for corporate enterprise networks and high-definition television (HDTV) sets represent one of the major factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of video broadcasting users that have led service providers to use satellite transponders for delivering end-to-end HD video transmission. This, in confluence with the increasing popularity of Ku band frequencies for data, video and voice communications, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread use of transponders in marine broadband, in-flight, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications is positively influencing the market.

Satellite Transponder Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the satellite transponder market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the satellite transponder market on the basis of bandwidth, service, application and region.

Breakup by Bandwidth:

C-Band

KU-Band

KA-Band

K-Band

Others

Breakup by Service:

Leasing

Maintenance and Support

Others

Breakup by Application:

Commercial Communications

overnment Communications

Navigation

Remote Sensing

R&D

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

