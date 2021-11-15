Cat Food Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 36.9 Billion Globally By 2026: IMARC Group

Cat Food Market

The global cat food market reached a value of US$ 32.2 Billion in 2020. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.9 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cat food market reached a value of US$ 32.2 Billion in 2020. Cat food refers to specialty feed products formulated for cats. It is commercially available in various forms, such as snacks, gravies, treats, liquid supplements, and kibbles. Cat food includes different energy-rich and nutritional elements, including minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, water, and fats. The consumption of this food aids in improving digestion, maintaining a healthy coat, preventing infections, and boosting the overall health of cats.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cat-food-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Cat Food Market Trends:

The emerging trend of pet humanization represents the key factor driving the global cat food market growth. Besides this, owners have started focusing on the health, and overall wellness of their pets, due to which manufacturers are increasingly producing high-quality cat food with natural ingredients. Additionally, cats are gaining popularity as preferred pets in emerging economies, which is contributing to the inflating sales of premium cat food and treats across the globe. Moreover, rising product customizations depending on the age, need, and breed of the animal is acting as another growth-inducing factor in the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.9 Billion by 2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cat-food-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Mars Petcare

The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)

Nestle Purina PetCare

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods

Cat Food Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Cat Food

Cat Treats

Wet Cat Food

Dry cat food currently represents the most preferred product around the world as it is cheaper, easy to store and can be left out for the cat to nibble.

Breakup by Pricing Type:

Mass Products

Premium Products

At present, mass products exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of their affordable prices.

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Animal-derived cat food accounts for the majority of the total market share as these ingredients offer high nutritional value.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share as they offer pet owners different product varieties and brands of pet food to choose from.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Browse Related Reports:

Home Automation System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-automation-system-market

Marine Composites Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marine-composites-market

Flock Adhesives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flock-adhesives-market

Tartaric Acid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tartaric-acid-technical-material-market-report-2

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-market