Global Hearing Aid Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hearing Aid Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global hearing aid market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A hearing aid represents a small electronic device used to wear in or behind an ear. It enhances hearing so that a person with hearing loss can listen, communicate, and participate more fully in regular work. A hearing aid comprises of several essential components, such as a microphone, amplifier, and speaker. These components aid in magnifying sound vibrations entering the ear, perceiving more significant vibrations, and converting them into neural signals. The hearing devices are widely available in various designs and are customized according to the requirements of the customer.

The growing geriatric population across the globe is increasing the risk of hearing loss, which is primarily driving the hearing aid market. Besides this, a significant rise in the number of cases, especially that of infants, remains untreated, resulting in several psychological and speaking disabilities, thereby augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of aesthetically appealing products and the launch of innovative product variants, including waterproof hearing aids, are also propelling the product demand. Additionally, the increasing noise pollution levels, rising cases of birth complications and ear infections, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers are anticipated to bolster the hearing aid market in the coming years.

Hearing Aid Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the hearing aid market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Sonova Holding AG (SWX: SOON)

Starkey

MED-EL

William Demant Holding A/S (CPH: DEMANT)

Widex A/S

Sivantos Group

GN Store Nord A/S (CPH: GN)

Cochlear Ltd (ASX: COH)

SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC

ReSound Group

AGX Hearing

Audina Hearing Instruments

Lisound

Banglijian

Glaxosmithkline (LON: GSK)

Benson Hearing

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the hearing aid market on the basis of product type, hearing loss, patient type, technology type, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Hearing Devices

Hearing Implants

Breakup by Hearing Loss:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Breakup by Patient Type:

Adults

Pediatrics

Breakup by Technology Type:

Analog

Digital

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

ENT Clinics and Audiology Centres

Individual

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

