Sea Bass and Sea Bream Market Size, Demand Price Trends, Sales, Growth and Forecast 2021 to 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global sea bass and sea bream market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC group expects the global sea bass and sea bream market to grow moderately during 2021-2026. Sea bass is a coastal species of fish that resides in the shallow ends of the Black Sea, Mediterranean coasts, and the Atlantic Ocean. Sea bream, on the other hand, is a marine and benthic fish found in the freshwaters of the Red Sea, Eastern Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea and the Canary Islands. They are seafood delicacies commercially available as canned, fresh and frozen. These species are rich in protein, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, phosphorous, selenium, and vitamin B6.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Sea Bass & Sea Bream Market Trends:
The global sea bass and sea bream market is majorly being driven by a significant expansion in the seafood industry and the rising export activities across the globe. In line with this, the increasing consumption of convenient food products is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of foodborne illnesses has led market players to introduce organic product variants, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rapid establishment of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and seafood-based eateries is acting as another growth-inducing factor.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Amacore BV
Argosaronikos S.A.
Corfu Sea Farm S.A
Culmárex Group (Cooke Inc.)
Defne Tur Su Ürünleri
Duntower Corporation Limited
Koç Holding A.S.
Leo Gourmet Pvt Ltd
Luckyfish Co.
NHL Fresh Fish
Ozsu Fish UK Ltd.
Philosofish S.A
Seawave Fisheries Ltd.
Selonda Aquaculture SA
Tokai Seapro Co. Ltd
Breakup by Type:
Sea Bream
Gilt-Head Bream
Black Bream
Pandora Bream
White Bream
Red Bream
Sea Bass
European Sea Bass
Black Sea Bass
Striped Bass
Asian Sea Bass
White Bass
Breakup by Size:
Large
Small
Medium
Breakup by Packaging Form:
Fresh
Frozen
Canned
Others
Breakup by End User:
Food Service
Retail
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Channel
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
