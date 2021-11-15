Medical Imaging Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Reports And Data

Reports and Data forecast promising developments for increased adoption of Medical Imaging Systems technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical imaging systems market was valued at USD 24.11 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36.97 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study covers systems of ‘Medical imaging’ - Medical imaging is the technical process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for medical intervention and clinical analysis, as well as a visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues. The recent emergence of Medical imaging systems as a diagnostic tool is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, major technological advancements are leading to novel ways of diagnostics — for instance, CurveBeam LLC. An US-based advanced and compact 3D imaging Device Company launched an improved and updated version of Planmed Verity CBCT scanner. The device comes with a 3D imaging solutions for orthopedic, and also provides head and neck imaging. Rising adoption of analytics and artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging, unmet needs of diagnostics pushing the tech development, significant focus of healthcare players on development of novel mechanisms, upcoming patent expiry, widening scope of clinical applications, favorable regulatory scenario, and availability of public as well as private funds for research are some of the prominent factors propelling industrial growth in the industry. However, High cost of diagnosis of these procedures, and technological limitations associated are the major hindrance for the industrial growth during 2019-2027.

For more information about Medical Imaging Systems Market ask for PDF sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2169

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Medical Imaging Systems market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Medical Imaging Systems market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

GE Healthcare, Esaote S.p.A, Siemens Healthineers, CurveBeam LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Samsung Electronics, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Mindray Medical International, Planmed Oy, Shimadzu Corporation among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Medical imaging systems market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 5.3% and 5.2% CAGR, respectively. Growing Geriatric Population across the globe is the prominent factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions

• As of 2019, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners is the leading product segment of the medical imaging systems industry. This segment is also expected to register highest CAGR among Medical imaging systems

• The X-ray segment was valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at the rate of 5.2%. Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis is the prominent factor contributing to the market growth of this product segment

• In nuclear imaging, biologically important chemicals are labeled with radioactive materials, where the specific labeled compound is chosen depending on the disease or physiological process of interest. Through nuclear decays, high energy γ-rays are emitted and detected. Depending on the photon energy, a great many of the photons are absorbed or scattered in the tissue, a process called attenuation. Because of this attenuation, and because of the high (relative to X-ray) energies, a relatively smaller number of photons are available for detection at the same patient dose. Consequently, the counting statistics are poor, resulting in noisy images with unspectacular resolution.

• The market Obstetrics/Gynecology Health Application type segment is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

• The Cardiology segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2027.

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 20.1% of this industry. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness significant growth

• High cost of diagnosis of these procedures and dearth of trained professionals is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2169

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical imaging systems market on the basis of type, disease type, treatment type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

• Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems

• X-ray Imaging Systems

• MRI Systems

• Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Obstetrics/Gynecology Health

• Cardiology

• Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

• Neurology

• Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

• Hospital

• Imaging Centers

• Others

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Medical Imaging Systems market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Medical Imaging Systems Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Medical Imaging Systems Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Medical Imaging Systems industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Browse the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-imaging-systems-market

Finally, all aspects of the Medical Imaging Systems market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Gene Panel Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/gene-panel-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-24-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Cell Viability Assays Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cell-viability-assays-market-size-to-reach-usd-6-35-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data-/

Biosimilars Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/biosimilars-market-size-to-reach-usd-69-07-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

