Location Analytics Market Insights - Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 - 2027)

The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global location analytics market size reached USD 14.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



The latest report on the Location Analytics market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Location Analytics industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to implementation of location analytics in the transportation and logistics industry for simplifying supply chain operations and decreasing operational uncertainty by effective decision-making.

Factors such as increasing industry requirements for location-based solutions and rising funding and support from governments in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Esri Global Inc., Precise.ly Inc., TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., PlaceIQ, Inc., Geoblink SL, and Galigeo

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Location Analytics market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor

Outdoor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Emergency Response Management

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Location Selection and Optimization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

In addition, the study on the Location Analytics market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Location Analytics market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Location Analytics market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Location Analytics market growth worldwide?

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/location-analytics-market

