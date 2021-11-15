Social Media Analytics Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026

Social Media Analytics Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the social media analytics market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Social Media Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global social media analytics market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Social media analytics (SMA) refers to the collection of data from social media platforms and gaining insights to optimize business decisions. It is widely used by organizations for customer behavioral analysis, competitor benchmarking, marketing management, multichannel campaign management, customer segmentation and targeting. SMA includes identification, extraction, cleaning, analysis and interpretation of data. It aids in improving the efficiency of customer service, understanding the needs and expectations of the customers and gaining insights for product improvement. It finds extensive application across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, information technology (IT), telecommunication and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-media-analytics-market/requestsample

The global social media analytics (SMA) market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of active users on social media platforms and the rising penetration of high-speed internet. SMA assists organizations in gaining comprehensive customer behavioral analysis and obtaining customer data. Moreover, the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) models that provide SMA solutions over the cloud is providing a thrust to the market growth. These models offer enhanced reliability, security, flexibility, mobility and cost-effectiveness to enterprises. Other factors, including the increasing focus on targeted marketing and competitive intelligence, rising brand consciousness among the masses and widespread product adoption in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Adobe Inc

Brandwatch (Cision US Inc.)

Clarabridge

Hootsuite Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

NetBase Quid

Oracle Corporation

com, inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Competitor Benchmarking

Multichannel Campaign Management

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Management

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-media-analytics-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Mobile Payment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-payment-market

Product Information Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/product-information-management-market

Desktop Virtualization Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/desktop-virtualization-market

Power Bank Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/power-banks-market

North America Wireless Charging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-wireless-charging-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.