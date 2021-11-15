Social Media Analytics Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2021-2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the social media analytics market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Social Media Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global social media analytics market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Social media analytics (SMA) refers to the collection of data from social media platforms and gaining insights to optimize business decisions. It is widely used by organizations for customer behavioral analysis, competitor benchmarking, marketing management, multichannel campaign management, customer segmentation and targeting. SMA includes identification, extraction, cleaning, analysis and interpretation of data. It aids in improving the efficiency of customer service, understanding the needs and expectations of the customers and gaining insights for product improvement. It finds extensive application across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, information technology (IT), telecommunication and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).
The global social media analytics (SMA) market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of active users on social media platforms and the rising penetration of high-speed internet. SMA assists organizations in gaining comprehensive customer behavioral analysis and obtaining customer data. Moreover, the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) models that provide SMA solutions over the cloud is providing a thrust to the market growth. These models offer enhanced reliability, security, flexibility, mobility and cost-effectiveness to enterprises. Other factors, including the increasing focus on targeted marketing and competitive intelligence, rising brand consciousness among the masses and widespread product adoption in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Adobe Inc
Brandwatch (Cision US Inc.)
Clarabridge
Hootsuite Inc.
International Business Machine Corporation
NetBase Quid
Oracle Corporation
com, inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
Customer Segmentation and Targeting
Competitor Benchmarking
Multichannel Campaign Management
Customer Behavioral Analysis
Marketing Management
Breakup by End User:
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Travel and Hospitality
IT and Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
