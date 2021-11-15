Database Management System (DBMS) Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2021-2026

Database Management System (DBMS) Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the database management system market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Database Management System (DBMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global database management system (DBMS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A database management system (DBMS) is a computerized software-based solution designed to store, retrieve, define and manage the information in a database. Relational, distributed, hierarchical, object-oriented and network-based systems are some commonly used types of DBMS. It provides an interface between the user and the operating system and aids in reducing data redundancy, maintaining data consistency, convenient backup, data sharing and enhanced security and protection of the database. It finds extensive applications across various industries, such as defense, healthcare, manufacturing and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/database-management-system-market/requestsample

The global database management system (DBMS) market is primarily being driven by the increasing need for streamlining data processing and management applications across various industries. DBMS assists in efficiently managing large amounts and multiple types of data and reducing the operational costs of the organizations. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of DBMS with deep learning and operational intelligence solutions to provide efficient knowledge processing and enhanced flexibility of enterprise resources, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of cloud-based DBMS, along with significant growth in the information technology (IT) industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

com Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

Embarcadero Technologies Inc. (Idera Inc.)

EnterpriseDB

International Business Machines Corporation

MariaDB Corporation

MarkLogic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Linux

MacOS/iOS

Windows

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Defense and Government

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Retail and Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/database-management-system-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

United States Wi-fi Chipset Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-wi-fi-chipset-market

Oil and Gas Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-security-market

Event Management Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/event-management-software-market

3d Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market

Transportation Management System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transportation-management-system-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.