Processed Meat Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2021-2026

Processed Meat Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the processed meat market to reach a value of US$ 737.2 Billion by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Processed Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global processed meat market reached a value of US$ 523.1 Billion in 2020. Processed meat refers to meat products that have been altered for preservation, improving taste and flavor, preparations in culinary procedures, etc. The meat is usually processed by curing, salting, smoking, fermentation, etc., which minimizes the growth of micro-organisms. Processed meat products include bacon, hot dogs, canned meat, sausages, salami, beef jerky, meat-based snacks, etc. They are rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, selenium, niacin, choline, riboflavin, etc.

The expanding food processing industry and the rising demand for animal-based products are driving the processed meat market. Furthermore, the wide availability of packaged meat products across diverse distribution channels is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, changing dietary patterns and hectic working schedules of the consumers have led to the elevating demand for ready-to-eat convenience food items, including processed meat. Moreover, the growing popularity of processed meat across cafes, hotels, quick-service restaurants, retail and convenience stores, etc., is also bolstering the global market. Moreover, several advancements in meat preservation techniques are expected to further drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 737.2 Billion by 2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BRF SA

Cargill Inc.

Foster Farms

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS SA

Marel hf

Marfrig

National Beef

Nippon Ham Foods Ltd.

Perdue Farms

Pilgrim's Pride

Sadia

Sanderson Farms Inc

Sysco

Tyson Foods.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Meat Type:

Poultry

Beef

Mutton

Pork

Others

Among these, poultry represents the most preferred meat type.

Breakup by Product Type:

Fresh-Processed Meat

Raw Fermented Meat

Raw-Cooked Meat

Pre-Cooked Meat

Cured Meat

Dried Meat

Others

Breakup by Processing Type:

Chilled

Frozen

Canned

At present, the frozen segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Breakup by Distribution:

Institutional Sales (HoReCa)

Retail Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Currently, retail sales account for the majority of the total processed meat market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

