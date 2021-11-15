Smart Grid Market Trends , Company Profiles , Forecast, Restraints and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Grid Market Size – USD 29.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Grid Market will be worth USD 122.97 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing initiatives of the government to adopt renewable sources of energy and reduce the carbon dioxide emission levels.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Smart Grid Market ’, published by emergen research , is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate over the forecast period of 2020-2027, The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Smart Grid Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business.

Global Smart Grid Market Scenario 2027

The Global Smart Grid Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2027. The report studies the historical data of the Smart Grid Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Smart Grid Market based on the recent technological and research advancements.

Key Highlights of Report

The Smart Grid distribution Management segment held the largest market share of 41.0% in the year 2019 as it can optimize the renewal energy distribution while minimizing the electricity bills for the customers.

The Deployment and Integration segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement in the technological advancements of the traditional power systems.

The Commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of the advanced metering infrastructure by the commercial segment.

North America dominated the smart grid market in 2019 due to the increasing investment in the technological advancements of the smart grid system.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising need for clean energy sources.

Key Companies in the Smart Grid Market include:

ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Itron, Aclara, Schneider Electric, Cisco, S & C Electric Company, Oracle, and IBM, among others.

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities :

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Smart Grid Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Smart Grid Market ?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Emergen Research has segmented the global Smart Grid Market on the basis of Technology, Services, End User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Network Management

Smart Grid Security

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Deployment and Integration

Consulting

Support and maintenance

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Smart Grid Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Smart Grid Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Grid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Grid Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Aging power distribution Infrastructures

4.2.2.2. Lower energy prices

4.2.2.3. Increasing investments in the technological developments of the smart grid infrastructure

4.2.2.4. Supportive government regulations and policies

4.2.2.5. Growing awareness regarding increasing carbon dioxide emission levels

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Low accessibility to electricity in the developing nations

4.2.3.2. High Installation costs of the Smart grid technology

4.2.3.3. Lack of data security and privacy policies

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Grid Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Continued …

