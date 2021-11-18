Therap Support Secure Browsing on Popular Browsers Including Internet Explorer, Chrome and Firefox
Providers access Therap applications securely without sacrificing security or performanceWATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therap Applications operate on modern browsers including Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Safari, Google Chrome, Android, IOS. Therap applications have been tested for compatibility with the largest and most used web browsers including IE version 11 and above, Chrome and Firefox. Therap's LTSS software is accessed by service providers who use the the suite of applications to meet their daily documentation and communication needs as well as communicating with MCO's and HIE's as the need arises.
According to the guidance outlined by the Office of Civil Rights Security for conducting accurate and thorough assessment of the potential risks and vulnerabilities to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of electronic protected health information, Therap has invested heavily in development and testing to make sure its systems meet the new required security rule standards without sacrificing security or performance.
Therap applications are available to users in the home and community setting. Using any of the standard browsers, staff members including Direct Support Professionals, Registered Nurses, QIDPs enter service data, record service logs and medication administrations. Therap understands that agencies may prefer a single default browser on their devices and therefore strives to expand security and browsing compatibility to work across multiple browser platforms.
Therap's person-centered Individual Support Plan brings the full picture of services and outcomes together. Support planning tools allow for quickly referencing goals and individual outcomes statuses, reviewing team plan minutes and creating an ISP Agenda to drive meetings based on the needs and areas identified through the individual's Personal Focus Worksheet. Staff is equipped with the necessary information needed for person-centric service delivery as data is readily available on any standard browser on their computers or phone. Family members have accounts configured to access case notes, health appointments, incidents, progress reports and more documentation that they can look up using a standard browser at their own convenience.
Therap's HIPAA, HITECH and ARRA compliant software is widely used by support providers and state organizations for case management and eligibility assessments. Therap's secure applications include tools for incident reporting, medication error reporting, behavior tracking, individual service planning and goal tracking. Supported employment and case management features are among others. Therap offers billing solutions to track service authorizations, attendance and professional claims.
