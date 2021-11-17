Therap's Android App Features Service Data Collections Tools for Community Based Supports
Developmental Disability Software's Android app includes EVV options for ensuring quality assuranceWATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ISP Data tool on the Therap mobile app enables support professionals working in the home or community to navigate service plans of the individual they support and remotely collect service data. Program Managers or agency administrators are able to view the recorded data from their mobile devices for proof of service delivery.
With the Therap ISP Data app on Android, support professionals are able to directly record service data, including date, duration of contact, scores and location, from their handheld devices. When providing Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS) to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, staff can take photos of various activities and supports. Photos are date and time stamped and can be attached to the recorded data. For HIPPA security, photos are not saved on the device but directly uploaded to Therap. The software marks each action taken by the user with an electronic signature. Coupled with GPS location tracking, this provides multi-level data authentication and serves as an Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) tool. For supervisors and QA directors, the app provides tools to maintain quality assurance standards as they receive data from staff that is transparent and reliable, in real time.
Additionally, as the data is saved on Therap servers, it enables billing calculations for Medicaid reimbursement requirements. Services linked to the appropriate service authorization can be marked as 'Billable' to generate professional claims.
Therap's person-centered Individual Support Plan module brings the full picture of supports and outcomes together, and allows support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses. Users may review team plan minutes and create an ISP Agenda to drive meetings based on the needs and areas identified through the individual's Personal Focus Worksheet. Interconnected modules ensure that service data collected in Therap generates reports and drives the progress of outcomes.
