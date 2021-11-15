Top 5 Best Private Medical Colleges for Study MBBS in Bangladesh with On-campus AC Hostel
Top 5 Best Private Medical Colleges for Study MBBS in Bangladesh
Bangladesh is a low-lying country with a total area of 55,598 square miles or 1,43,999, square kilometers. It stretches latitudinally between 20º34′ and 26º38′ north and longitudinally between 88º01′ and 92º41′ east. It is mostly surrounded by Indian Territory (West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya), except for a small strip in the southeast by Myanmar. The Bay of Bengal lies on the south. The population of Bangladesh is about 133.4 million. Majority of the population are Muslims; Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians make up 13 percent of the entire population. Over 98 percent of the people speak Bengali; English however, is widely used. The entire country is broadly divided into six administrative divisions, namely, Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, and Sylhet. This country governed by the Parliamentary democracy and it has a unitary parliament, named Bangladesh Jatia Sangsad.
Studying in Bangladesh Advantages.
There are some salient points that make Medical courses in Bangladesh attractive for medical students. However, some little Research from the students who came to study MBBS in Bangladesh side is very desirable.
Study MBBS in Bangladesh the most important attraction is the reasonable Bangladesh Medical College Tuition Fees. Although there is a Reservation of 75 students in Government Medical Universities for MBBS International Students. The good news is Private Medical Colleges of Bangladesh, 45% of seats are reserved for non-native students. Indian students have more opportunities for medical admission in Bangladesh. https://fortuneedu.org/2021/09/26/mbbs-in-bangladesh/
Diabetic Association Medical College, Faridpur
The Diabetic Association Medical College, Faridpur started its journey on the 15th November 2009 and opened its doors to the students in the academic year 2009-2010.
The Diabetic Association Medical College, Faridpur is an institution of Faridpur Diabetic Association (FDA) and is run by a Governing Body. It mentionable that Faridpur Diabetic Association is the 2nd member of “International Diabetes Federation” from Bangladesh since 2009.
This Medical College is Affiliated with University of Dhaka and Recognized by Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC) and Approved by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The College follows the course curriculum of MBBS course as laid down by Dhaka University and Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council.
The Diabetic Association Medical College Hospital (DAMCH) is attached herewith as the teaching hospital which is a tertiary care Hospital established in the year 1985 and delivering clinical services in almost all departments of medical science.
MARINE CITY MEDICAL COLLEGE & HOSPITAL
Marine City Medical College (MCMC) is one of the non-government medical College of Bangladesh situated in the port city, Chittagong. It was established in 2013 by a group of dedicated people who were involved with ideals at providing quality medical education, research, and services to people of this country at a reasonable cost. Our aim is to attain a standard level in health & medical education both nationally & abroad. The teaching faculty of MCMC is experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated & working hard to attain this standard. The college & hospital is affiliated under Chittagong Medical University & approval by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of the people Republic of Bangladesh. https://www.mcmchedu.com/international-students/
Islami Bank Medical College
Islami Bank Medical College, First Private Medical College at Rajshahi, Affiliated with Rajshahi Medical University. 4 mint. Road From Rajshahi Air Port. Complete Medical College with Modern Largest Green Campus in Mango Garden at Divisional City, On Campus Own Hostel, Largest Hospital & High Patient Flow.
Sylhet Women’s Medical College
Sylhet Women’s Medical College, Affiliated with Sylhet Medical University, First Private Women’s Medical College in Sylhet. 8 Minute Road from Sylhet International Airpot. Modern Green Campus Heart of Sylhet Divisional City, On Campus Own Hostel & Library, Largest Hospital High Patient Flow.
International Medical College
International Medical College, Gazipur, Bangladesh Affiliated with University of Dhaka. Best and Reputed Medical College in Dhaka 25 mint. from Dhaka International Airports. Modern Green Campus, On Campus Own Hostel & Library, Largest Hospital High Patient Flow.
Medical College for Women and Hospital
Medical College for ladies and Hospital Medical College for ladies and Hospital may be a private medical college of Bangladesh exclusively for ladies. it’s currently two academic campuses in Uttara, Dhaka, one in Sector – 1 and therefore the other in Uttarakhand. On-Campus own AC Hostel, lowest fees with 5 years installment.
BGC Trust Medical College
BGC Trust Medical College, Bangladesh was established in the year 2002.
Since then the medical college has been progressing in every domain.
It’s academic activities are approved by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The College is affiliated with the Chattagram Medical University and Chattagram University.
BGC Trust Medical College is also Accredited by the Bangladesh Medical & Dental Council (BM&DC)
BGC Trust Medical College is now recognized as a centre of excellence in teaching and patient care at the national and international level .
Every year 100 undergraduate students join this institute to obtain their MBBS degree.
BGC Trust Medical College have a team of highly motivated,
About Fortune Education, Dhaka, Bangladesh
FORTUNE EDUCATION Dhaka, Bangladesh established since 1994, is an World Leading & Pioneer Education Consultant of Medical College & Universities.
Authorized Representative of 40+ Medical Colleges in Bangladesh providing free counseling to prospective students who would be interested in considering higher education opportunities in Bangladesh. We take great pride in our experienced counselor who not only supports students with their entire application process but also helps in guiding to arrive in a decision about their choice of education, scholarships while studying abroad, university selection, a wide variety of graduate & undergraduate programs available, study permit, visa application & pre-departure services (accommodation, flight tickets, etc.). Our trained staff will make their recommendation passed on student’s interests and choices.
Fortune Education Medical admission experts, are one of the leading names.
Fortune Education
Authorized Representative
