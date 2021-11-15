Short Puffer Jackets For Women Canada – Best Ladies Winter Coats Range Launch

Canadian sustainable clothing brand Frank And Oak have launched a new item in their women’s outerwear range: The Mesa short puffer coat available in two colours, walnut and sand. The ladies puffer coat with hood is part of the waterproof recycled winter collection.

Frank And Oak’s recently updated range offers a collection of neutral pieces designed to last and bring comfort as the weather turns colder, and that can be styled with other items in the collection.

More details can be found at

Constructed with 100% recycled polyester in line with the company’s goal of removing virgin polyester from its supply chain by 2022, the updated Mesa short puffer provides customers with a breathable outer layer for daily outdoor winter activities.

Frank And Oak was founded with the firm belief that the time to tackle climate change is now – and that there’s no time to waste in getting started. The company is dedicated to achieving its goals each year, including selecting better, more sustainable materials; removing virgin plastic and polyester from its supply chain; raising awareness of renewable energies – such as those used in the company’s headquarters, stores, and warehouses; and working with partners to reduce carbon emissions.

Providing customers with an effortless and eco-conscious dose of style, the Mesa short puffer coat is the perfect boxy puffer for winter. Featuring a cruelty-free Featherless Primaloft PowerPlume® insulation designed to offer the warmth of down without the feathers, the coat is cozy and breathable – ideal for outdoor activities. Wind-resistant and DWR (“Durable Water-Repellent”, or hydrophobic), both the shell and coat lining are made using recycled polyester with elastic cuffs to keep the cold air out and the body heat in.

Frank And Oak's Mesa short puffer has been developed with comfort and convenience in mind, with a packable hood with toggles for a better fit, snap buttons on each of the external pockets, and a vertical welt on the chest to keep out the chill. For extra storage, the coat also features an inside pocket and the company logo embroidered on the sleeve.

Available in a beautiful and neutral pinky beige shade (walnut), or in a creamy white colour (white sand), the puffer is designed to flatter any figure and can be purchased in sizes ranging from XS to XL.

With the recent announcement, Frank And Oak continue to offer a range of capsule wardrobe items created with care and high-quality recycled materials, as a step toward a more sustainable future for fashion.

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://schooner.io/415au





