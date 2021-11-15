Sodium Citrate Market Share 2021 Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook By 2027

Reports And Data

Sodium Citrate Market Size – USD 724.3 Million in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 4.7%. Increase in demand for Sodium Citrate as an acidulant in foods & beverages.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sodium Citrate Market is forecast to reach USD 1.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sodium Citrate or trisodium citrate is an odorless hygroscopic crystalline common potassium salt of citric acid with alkalinizing property, which is manufactured by complete neutralization of citric acid with a high purity sodium carbonate or sodium bicarbonate and subsequent crystallization. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for sodium citrates in food processing applications and kidney ailments. An escalation in the number of uric acid & calcium kidney stone diseases and disorders in urination has actively uplifted the demand for Sodium Citrate.

Increasing demand for Sodium Citrate in online retails especially in the emerging nations coupled with high investments in R&D of Sodium Citrate, are fueling the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at a significant pace due to the extensive use of sodium citrate in various industry verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Top Key participants:

BASF SE, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pan Chem Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, ATP Group, Tate & Lyle PLC, S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, and Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Sodium citrate naturally preserves the personal care products and cosmetics by chelating bonds. The mixture of citric acid & its salts are also added to the personal care products in order to help adjust the acid to base ratio.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where services of the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing distribution channel. The online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

Sodium citrate acidulants are used in food & beverage applications as additives that provide a sour and salty taste in food items with assisting in the setting of gels to act as preservatives also. Also, Sodium citrate sequestering agents are used in foods & beverages so that they can stabilize the inner molecule and prevent deterioration in food color & aroma.

European region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for sodium citrate diuretic & sequestering agent, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 5.6% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sodium Citrate market on the basis of distribution channel, application, end-use verticals, and region:

Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook

Acidulant

Diuretic

Buffering & Sequestering Agent

Other Applications

End-Use Verticals Outlook

Food & Beverage Industry

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care Products

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Sodium Citrate market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Sodium Citrate market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Sodium Citrate market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

