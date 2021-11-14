Global High-Precision GNSS Receiver Market to Reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2028 : Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Vantage Market Research, the high-precision GNSS receiver market is expected to reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market for high precision GNSS receiver is believed to rise due to the demand in the GNSS infrastructure globally and increasing use in construction, agriculture, mining, and various other applications. Majority of the large-scale companies are investing on the GNSS receiver needed for manufacturing and service industry, this rise is due to the demand in the technology up gradation and safety. The growing demand for technology and R&D in is fuelling the high-precision GNSS receiver market.



Download Report Sample PDF https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/high-precision-gnss-receiver-market-0162/request-sample

Key Findings:

Under the industry segment, construction industry sub segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.2% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for construction activities and safety of workers; it also helps in timely delivery of raw materials and helps tracking vehicles.

Under the type segment, survey grade sub- segment held a market share of around 36.26% in 2020. The share is due to high precision in the survey grade GNSS system, the receivers are designed to achieve high frequency for better service and accuracy.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR over 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. This surge is attributed to the increasing use of GNSS system and upcoming industrialization and urbanization. The growing economy in this region and need for faster data transfer and higher surveying capacity is increasing the demand for the high precision GNSS receiver market.



Some of key players in high-precision GNSS receiver market include: -

Trimble, Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Hexagon AB, Javad GNSS, Inc., Hemisphere GNSS, Inc., Septentrio N.V., Geneq Inc. and among others.

SPEAK TO ANALYST For Customization @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/high-precision-gnss-receiver-market-0162/contact-analyst

GNSS receivers are broadly taken on by businesses like development, agribusiness, mining, avionics, and sea, and among others. These receivers help in search and salvage, shipping and transportation, education and planning, and space investigation. Progressions in the GNSS infrastructure are relied upon to improve dependability and inclusion for these activities. With more dependability, users can get considerably more precise and steady estimations; troublesome inshore route on streams and waterways would be more secure and more reliable; and take-off and landing procedures are easy and would have far more noteworthy developments. This, thus, would fuel the development for end-market infrastructure and increase the market infiltration for GNSS innovation.

The development of the high-precision GNSS market in APAC can be attributed to the developing horticulture (accuracy cultivating) industry just as rising infrastructure improvements. GNSS beneficiaries are profoundly utilized in both development and cultivating activities. Nonetheless, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about disruption in supply chain activities, revenue loss, and slowdown in production activities which have affected the development of the market, at last affecting the economy. These problems might increase the demand for the market in agricultural countries such as China and India.

The high-precision GNSS receiver market is segmented as follows:

By Frequency Type (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Single Frequency

Dual Frequency

By Type (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Differential Grade

Survey Grade

By Industry (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Agriculture

Mining

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others



By Region (USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe



U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Related Research Reports COVID19 Impact Topic:-

Smart Workplace Market by Type (Smart HVAC, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Thermostats, Smart Windows, Others) by Application (New Buildings, Retrofitting), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028

Brain Wave Analyzer Market by Product (Hardware, Software) by Application (Neuro-feedback, Sleeping Aid, Quantum Medicine), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028

SOC as a Service Market by Component (Solutions, Services) by service type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service) by offering type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed or Hybrid), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa): Global Market Assessment, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

eric.kunz@vantagemarketresearch.com

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States

Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs