SideDrawer and Estateably Pursue Technology Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer, the API-first client-facing document collaboration platform, and Estateably, Canada's first cloud-based estate administration platform for professionals, are pleased to announce an agreement to pursue a technology integration between both API-based platforms.
Both technology companies have developed highly scalable and flexible platforms designed to empower professionals to better service their clients: SideDrawer’s document and data collaboration platform is utilized to securely collaborate and organize individuals’ lives; Estateably streamlines workflow processes associated with the administration of an estate after an unfortunate passing.
“This technology integration aligns well with Estateably’s mission of dramatically reducing the time and effort it takes for professionals to service their estate administration clients,” stated Ari Brojde, Co-Founder and CEO of Estateably. “The seamless flow of information and documents stored in a SideDrawer account into Estateably’s interface will greatly reduce data entry requirements and minimize potential errors, saving legal staff significant time and effort during the estate administration process - thus allowing them to pass on considerable cost savings to clients.”
With the proposed integration, a user of both platforms will be able to effortlessly and securely incorporate data and documents required during probate and estate administration processes into Estateably. Conversely, documents generated during an estate’s administration using Estateably can flow into SideDrawer, making this a mutually beneficial cooperation for professional users of both company’s products - and the clients they serve.
“Maintaining a relationship with a client’s family, their beneficiaries or their executor after an unfortunate passing is an objective for many financial advisors, but traditionally has been difficult to achieve. This integration will allow advisors to be more involved with the family and beneficiaries, offer additional services, and maintain a central role with the next generation, as they did for the primary client,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of SideDrawer.
About Estateably
Founded in 2018, Estateably develops cloud-based solutions for North American trust and estate practitioners. Its flagship product is a workflow and productivity tool that helps streamline estate administration by automating the filling of probate court forms and precedent letters, simplifying input of estate inventory and accounting, and enabling one-click reporting to estate stakeholders. Since its launch in January 2021, the platform is powering more than 300 firms' estate and trust administration practices. For more information, visit www.estateably.com
About SideDrawer
SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. Our SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. Our infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit https://www.sidedrawer.com or download our mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at https://my.sidedrawer.com.
Ali Qureshi
