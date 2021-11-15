Electro Scan Becomes Platinum Sponsor for 2022 World Water-Tech Innovation Summit

Electro Scan Inc. becomes Platinum Sponsor at the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit in London, February 22-23, 2022.

Electro Scan's Machine-Intelligent AI and Robotics Allow Entry Into Large Diameter Pressurized Water Mains and Hydrocarbon Pipelines Without Service Interruption.

Electro Scan's Game Changing Technology Allows 1cm Locational Accuracy and Measurement of Individual Leaks in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.