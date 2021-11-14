2020 Trends: e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Accurate Insights.

E-waste contains 75% of environmentally hazardous waste found in landfills and less than 20% is recycled each year

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising focus on more efficient management of E-waste and information technology asset disposition is expected to support market growth going ahead. China was the leading country based on E-waste generation in 2019. However, per capita generation of E-waste is substantially high in developed countries in the West as well. E-waste contains 75% of environmentally hazardous waste found in landfills and less than 20% is recycled each year. Demand for ITAD is growing steadily as it ensures disposition of old IT devices without compromising any existing data and help tackle E-waste challenges.

Consumption of electronic devices continues to increase at a substantially rapid rate and Consumer Technology Association has stated that households in the US have up to 24 electronic products. Steady development and introduction of new and more innovative electronic devices and reducing costs of such devices is resulting rising adoption among consumers. As devices are becoming more advanced, older versions are becoming obsolete. . E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market Size – USD 59.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent regulations. Rising concerns regarding harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment and implementation of regulations are factors driving market revenue growth.To reduce E-waste, many countries have passed laws banning such waste from going into incinerators and landfills. An estimated 70% of heavy metals in landfills in the US are from electronics, and this trend is expected to continue going forward. This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LifeSpan International, Umicore S.A., Aurubis AG, Tetronics (International) Ltd., IBM Corporation, Boliden AB, and Iron Mountain.

China was the leading country based on E-waste generation in 2019. However, per capita generation of E-waste is substantially high in developed countries in the West as well. This has created urgent need for proper IT asset disposition program in enterprises.

