Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027
The global Geospatial Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geospatial Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology. For instance, in March 2018, Esri and Microsoft launched Geospatial AI in Azure.
Rise in demand for geospatial analytics from the military sector in order to optimize placement of resources by using predictive analytics is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure. In July 2020, ESRI added a new deployment option to ArcGIS Indoors and Space Planner and for ArcGIS Indoors Mobile in ArcGIS Pro, as part of June 2020 update. This system enables organizations to transform the analytic process digitally to drive business and achieve societal outcomes. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Geospatial Analytics market.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contributor in 2020 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key players in the region. Availability of advanced systems and modernized research facilities in countries in the region is also driving market growth. Rise in demand for location-based services and real-time information is another factor driving market growth. In June 2020, Alteryx introduced intelligence suite and analytics hub with an aim to boost the process of analytic automation. Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Geospatial Analytics Market Size – USD 53.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of government projects. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.
Major companies operating in Intelligent power module are ESRI, Precisely, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Maxar Technologies.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Solutions
Services
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
Data Integration and ETL
Reporting and Visualization
Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis
Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Surveying
Medicine and Public Safety
Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
Climate Change Adaptation
Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)
Geospatial Analytics Market Segmentation by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Market Taxonomy:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
• Definition and forecast parameters
• Methodology and forecast parameters
• Data Sources
Chapter 2:
Executive Summary
• Business trends
• Regional trends
• Product trends
• End-use trends
Chapter 3:
Industry Insights
• Industry segmentation
• Industry landscape
• Vendor matrix
• Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4:
Regional Landscape
Chapter 5:
Company Profile
• Business Overview
• Financial Data
• Product Landscape
• Strategic Outlook
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Geospatial Analytics market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Geospatial Analytics market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Access Full Report Description: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geospatial-analytics-market
