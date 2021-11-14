Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global Geospatial Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Geospatial Analytics Market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology. For instance, in March 2018, Esri and Microsoft launched Geospatial AI in Azure.

Rise in demand for geospatial analytics from the military sector in order to optimize placement of resources by using predictive analytics is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure. In July 2020, ESRI added a new deployment option to ArcGIS Indoors and Space Planner and for ArcGIS Indoors Mobile in ArcGIS Pro, as part of June 2020 update. This system enables organizations to transform the analytic process digitally to drive business and achieve societal outcomes. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Geospatial Analytics market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contributor in 2020 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key players in the region. Availability of advanced systems and modernized research facilities in countries in the region is also driving market growth. Rise in demand for location-based services and real-time information is another factor driving market growth. In June 2020, Alteryx introduced intelligence suite and analytics hub with an aim to boost the process of analytic automation. Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Geospatial Analytics Market Size – USD 53.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of government projects. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

Major companies operating in Intelligent power module are ESRI, Precisely, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Maxar Technologies.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)

Geospatial Analytics Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

