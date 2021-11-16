When is High Blood Pressure an Emergency to Call 911
When is High Blood Pressure an Emergency? A common question ask. Medical News Today says 92 million adults in the U.S. have elevated pressure.
Systolic blood pressure is the peak pressure during a heartbeat while the heart is 'squeezing,' and diastolic blood pressure is the lowest pressure between two heartbeats while the heart is 'relaxed,”JAMAICA, NY, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When is High Blood Pressure an Emergency?
— Jennifer Wong, MD
A study conducted in recent times by Medical News Today shows that more than 92 million adults in the U.S. are affected by elevated blood pressure. When seen globally, around 1.28 billion adults suffer from high blood pressure at some point in their lives. A much more shocking survey reveals that more than 46% of the people are not aware of their high blood pressure condition. The ignorance of such conditions has become prevalent for a long time.
Many don't realize that complications like heart attacks, stroke, and such are not always sudden incidents; there are many factors, especially high blood pressure. One of people's biggest mistakes is thinking of high blood pressure as temporary or minor, like a common cold. When is High Blood Pressure an Emergency? A question often asks: It is high time people take high blood pressure as a severe emergency.
What is high blood pressure?
Elevated blood pressure is also called hypertension. It is a condition where the arteries take on excessive pressure, which is present in the major blood vessels of the cardiac region. According to the medical field, high blood pressure is an emergency if left uncontrolled, and the after-effects are often unpredictable. When one gets too tensed, surprised, or startled, the blood circulation is faster, with excess force on the vessels. The increased pressure is why people with diagnosed hypertension should take up habits like meditating, yoga, and many more.
The reading for blood pressure uses two numbers, systolic, which comes first, followed by the diastolic number. The former represents the pressure exerted on the vessels when the vessels contract, whereas the latter means the pressure found when the heartbeat rests. A systolic reading of more than or equal to 140 mmHg and a diastolic reading of more than 90 mmHg for two consecutive days indicates high blood pressure.
When is Blood Pressure high enough to go to the hospital?
What are the observable symptoms of high blood pressure? There are often no symptoms indicating hypertension unless the said high blood pressure becomes an emergency. However, a few signs or symptoms are visible when the blood level goes to an uncontrollable level.
• Extreme headaches for no reason or even after slight exertion
• Sudden nosebleeds. Some might experience a twinge of pain in the nose.
• The breathing level is irregular even after minor activities like walking for a short distance or sometimes without reason. Some have trouble breathing properly.
• Chest pain is one of the prominently observed symptoms of high blood pressure. Getting to the nearest hospital is always advised, even if there is slight discomfort in the cardiac regions.
• Traces of blood in the urine. For many people, it could be due to high blood pressure, making it an emergency condition, and the patient should go to the hospital for a proper checkup as soon as possible.
Some other rare symptoms can act as an indicator of high blood pressure, but it might be a result of some other complications too.
• One can associate a lightheaded feeling with elevated blood pressure, but it might be due to various other causes like dehydration, diarrhea, and many more.
• Increased sweat. While this could be due to overexertion, stress, and many other factors, hypertension could be a reason for it.
• One can find small red spots in the eyes that are often associated with this condition.
So when is blood pressure high enough to go to the hospital? A few other symptoms include nervousness, blushing, and inability to sleep or restlessness; this can be an early warning symptom. When is high blood pressure an emergency? It's always best to consider it an emergency caused due to high blood pressure and deem it necessary to go to a hospital for a thorough checkup.
Why is blood pressure higher in the morning?
The body's cycle of waking and sleeping is controlled by something called the Circadian rhythm. When a person rises in the morning, certain hormones, namely adrenaline, and noradrenaline is released, which can interfere with the usual circadian rhythm creating an elevated blood pressure level. According to medical professionals, this usually occurs between 6.00 AM to noon. It generally occurs for many people, but if the blood pressure rises above the limited range, it can cause drastic effects.
Patients with diabetes type 1 and 2, older people, and people who use drugs and other substances get affected by this condition, also called morning hypertension. Thus, it is crucial to maintain healthy habits and go to the hospital for a regular checkup.
What are the risks and after-effects of high blood pressure?
When the reading exceeds the average amount or when a person experiences any of the symptoms mentioned, it is necessary to see a doctor. If it is confirmed, then one needs to remember that high blood pressure can change into an emergency condition at any time, and they need to be aware of the
risks which come along with it to understand the graveness of the situation at hand.
Some of the risks associated with elevated blood pressure include•
• Heart attack. Studies show that more than 17.9 million people die each year due to this. Many of these cases have been due to high blood pressure, which has gone unnoticed by the person. Doctors have reported that many of their patients with hypertension are unaware that it is a severe condition in the medical field. Taking tablets for this condition had become customary for them.
• Strokes. Though there can be various other reasons for a person to get a stroke, hypertension remains one of the prominent known factors among all.
When is high blood pressure an Emergency? There are many more after-effects of high blood pressure, but only some have been highlighted in the scope of this article.
Steve Sparks
omegapowersales
info@omegapowersales.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn