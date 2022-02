Innovation Talent Development Corporation, A New Talent Development Consulting Firm has been launched in Victoria, BC

Talent Development Advisory and Consulting Services by Innovation Talent Development Corporation Dr. Tolu Adeleye -Chief Talent Development Officer & CEO -Innovation Talent Development Corporation

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Leadership Coach Tolu Adeleye, PhD announced the launching of Innovation Talent Development Corporation, a new talent development consulting company in Victoria, BC, Canada.'In today's hybrid work environment, organizations need groundbreaking tools and innovative practices to hire, onboard, and develop their employees in order to successfully build their talent pipeline ' says CEO Tolu Adeleye, Ph.D. Our mission at Innovation Talent Development Corporation is to provide such revolutionary tools and enabling practices to companies and SMEs.Our goal is to enable business executives, Human Resources and talent development practitioners revolutionize their talent development continuum towards maximizing their ROI on their human capital investment. This is vital if companies are to maintain a competitive edge in their industries in a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex post-pandemic world.Innovation Talent Development Corporation provides customized talent development services packages that include one or more of the following components:Corporate trainingExecutive CoachingLeadership developmentVirtual team buildingTeam buildingSoft Skills buildingUpskilling and ReskillingCross-functional teamsInternal Talent MobilityEmployee WellbeingProductivityInclusionInnovationCultureKeynote speaking…and moreWe understand that each organization is unique in their stage of growth and business needs. We work with your executives and people practitioners to customize our service offerings to meet your unique needs.To learn more about how we can help you and your organization attain new heights through optimizing your talent development continuum and revolutionizing the building of your succession pipeline, visit https://www.innovationtalentdevelopment.com About Innovation Talent Development Corporation:Innovation Talent Development Corporation exists to provide talent development solutions for organizations that enables them to optimize the entire continuum of talent management so that they can build a robust talent pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in today’s hybrid workplace environment.