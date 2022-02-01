Innovation Talent Development Corporation, A New Talent Development Consulting Firm has been launched in Victoria, BC
Leadership Consultant Tolu Adeleye, PhD. launches a new talent development consulting company, Innovation Talent Development Corporation in Victoria BC, Canada
In today's hybrid work environment, organizations need groundbreaking tools and innovative practices to hire, onboard, and develop their employees in order to successfully build their talent pipeline”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Leadership Coach Tolu Adeleye, PhD announced the launching of Innovation Talent Development Corporation, a new talent development consulting company in Victoria, BC, Canada.
'In today's hybrid work environment, organizations need groundbreaking tools and innovative practices to hire, onboard, and develop their employees in order to successfully build their talent pipeline ' says CEO Tolu Adeleye, Ph.D. Our mission at Innovation Talent Development Corporation is to provide such revolutionary tools and enabling practices to companies and SMEs.
Our goal is to enable business executives, Human Resources and talent development practitioners revolutionize their talent development continuum towards maximizing their ROI on their human capital investment. This is vital if companies are to maintain a competitive edge in their industries in a rapidly evolving and increasingly complex post-pandemic world.
Innovation Talent Development Corporation provides customized talent development services packages that include one or more of the following components:
Corporate training
Executive Coaching
Leadership development
Learning and Development
Virtual team building
Team building
Soft Skills building
Employee Career development planning
Upskilling and Reskilling
Cross-functional teams
Internal Talent Mobility
Employee Wellbeing
Productivity
Inclusion
Innovation
Culture
Keynote speaking
…and more
We understand that each organization is unique in their stage of growth and business needs. We work with your executives and people practitioners to customize our service offerings to meet your unique needs.
To learn more about how we can help you and your organization attain new heights through optimizing your talent development continuum and revolutionizing the building of your succession pipeline, visit https://www.innovationtalentdevelopment.com
About Innovation Talent Development Corporation:
Innovation Talent Development Corporation exists to provide talent development solutions for organizations that enables them to optimize the entire continuum of talent management so that they can build a robust talent pipeline and maintain a competitive edge in today’s hybrid workplace environment.
