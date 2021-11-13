Tales from the Sweatshop with Llewellyn podcast Press Release

Llewellyn the fit foodie

Llewellyn the fit foodie will help you lose weight like he has during the Pandemic.

If my dad would have exercised when I was growing up, he would still be here. He passed when I was young and that has always bothered me that exercise was never discussed as a family.” — Llewellyn Christian

CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tales From the Sweatshop is not just another podcast about weight-loss, workout tips, and nutrition. It’s a real talk about the mental and physical demands of the weight loss journey before, and as we renormalize day to day living through a pandemic.

Each week the host Llewellyn Christian known on-line as the Llewellyn the fit foodie will share his story about how he finally lost the weight and kept it off. He will be joined by guests in different stages of their journey to share what has worked and what hasn’t for them. He will also be joined by athletic professionals, celebrities, and inspirational people that will give tips that the pros use to keep themselves performing at an optimal level.

By using a simple combination of home bodyweight exercises, the power of changing eating habits, and minimal cardio is proven to help you live a healthier life. Tales from the Sweatshop with Llewellyn will inspire you to start on that journey every week with his podcast.

Tales From the Sweatshop is part of the Bleav podcast network. Air date is November 16th, 2021 5:00am PST or favorite podcast network.

###

ABOUT Llewellyn the Fit Foodie:

Llewellyn Christian is an inspirational weight loss figure that has helped people to lose weight, become healthy and be inspired from his personal weight loss journey resulting in over 140lbs lost in 10 month using bodyweight exercises, changed eating habits, and a focus on personal mental health.

CONTACT

Llewellyn Christian, Owner

llfitfoodie@gmail.com

(323) 628-6203

Social media:

IG: llewellynthefitfoodie (@llewellynthefitfoodie)

TickTok: LLFitFoodie (https://www.tiktok.com/@llewellynlltff?)

YouTube: Llewellyn the Fit Foodie (https://youtu.be/mZaqPhjf05U)

Website: www.llewellynthefitfoodie.com

About Bleav:

Bleav (pronounced believe), the #1 podcast network for professionals, was founded for the love of Los Angeles sports teams.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Tunein, Google Play, Spotify, Luminary, iHeart and our website. Follow us across social at @Bleavpodcasts.

How Llewellyn lost 140lbs at home during the pandemic