High-End Cannabis Growing Equipment Company 420seven Raises $3.6 Million in Seed Financing Round

The funds will help extend the company’s LED grow light footprint to the East Coast of the United States.

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 420seven , an industry leader in the manufacturing of high-end cannabis growing equipment, is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised $3.6 million in its seed round. The funds will help further research and development in the company’s sensor division, and will also be used to expand their LED grow light footprint across the U.S. to the East Coast.“We’re delighted to announce that our seed round was so successful,” says 420seven co-founder and CEO Tanner Plante. “I’m proud to say that we have achieved a stellar reputation, not only for our state-of-the-art equipment, but also for our trustworthiness and award-winning customer service team. The funds we’ve raised will go a long way toward meeting the needs of current customers and expanding our reach so we can help other businesses across the U.S.”With over 100 years of combined experiences growing high grade cannabis, the 420seven team of engineers and manufacturers focuses primarily on the sale of LED grow lights. Serving cannabis growers, cultivators, processors, and dispensary operations, the company has helped hundreds of customers, ranging from budding start-ups to established multi-state operations.According to co-founder Jordan Lewis, 420seven has developed what they consider to be the perfect LED light for every stage in the plant’s life cycle.“All our grow equipment is designed, developed, and tested at our HQ in Eugene, Oregon,” Lewis adds. “This makes a huge difference – we have a superb engineering team who have worked tirelessly over the past four years to develop a product that far outperforms anything else on the market. We also have additional products in the works. This seed round will prove invaluable in helping us move forward to even better and greater things.”For more information about 420seven, visit the website at www.420seven.com About the CompanyOn a mission to empower commercial cannabis growers with the most up-to-date information on how to improve their operations, 420seven offers a wide range of state-of-the-art cannabis growing equipment that meets the highest quality standards in the industry.The idea for the company was born when founders Tanner Plante and Jordan Lewis realized that, as high-grade marijuana growers, there was not a single LED on the market that fit their every need. From that point on, they worked for over three years engineering a LED grow light that outperforms all competition on efficiency, quality, and most importantly, yield.Recognized as the world’s leading horticultural lighting brand, 420seven boasts one of the top-performing LED light fixtures on the market.