No travel advised for central North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol issued a no travel advisory for central portions of the state due to freezing rain and icy conditions. Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which make it unsafe to travel.

Cities included in this advisory are Bowbells, Minot, Washburn, Bismarck, Mandan, Fort Yates, Beulah, and surrounding areas.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.