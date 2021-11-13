IEMAC meeting November 30

Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee

MEETING NOTICE AND AGENDA for VIRTUAL MEETING Tuesday, November 30, 2021

9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST (or until the close of business)

Join Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83825704844?pwd=RGlpQVQ1dXJrU2NiblFRam14MTMxZz09

Join By Phone: 877-853-5247 (US Toll Free). Meeting ID: 838 2570 4844. Passcode: 528338.

IEMAC Members: Dallas Burtraw, Chair Danny Cullenward, Vice Chair Meredith Fowlie , Member Katelyn Roedner, Member Ross Brown, Observer

Agenda :

Call to Order, Roll Call, and Establishment of Quorum – Dallas Burtraw, Chair Welcome, Introductions, and Meeting Purpose – Dallas Burtraw, Chair Subcommittee Review of Annual Report Chapters

Compliance Event and Assessment – Danny Cullenward, Vice Chair and Meredith Fowlie, Committee Member Scoping Plan – Katelyn Roedner, Committee Member; Danny Cullenward, Vice Chair; and Dallas Burtraw, Chair Border Carbon Adjustment – Meredith Fowlie, Committee Member and Dallas Burtraw, Chair Offsets – Danny Cullenward, Vice Chair and Dallas Burtraw, Chair Design – Dallas Burtraw and Committee

Discussion on Committee Administration Setting future virtual meeting dates – Dallas Burtraw, Chair Public Comment on Items not on the Agenda – Dallas Burtraw, Chair The Committee may not discuss or take action on any matter raised during the Public Comment section that is not included on this agenda, except whether to decide to place the matter on the agenda of a future meeting. (Gov. Code, §§ 11125, 11125.7(a).) Adjournment – Dallas Burtraw, Chair

Contact:

For further information about this meeting, please contact Bonnie Waltz at +1 (916) 324-9701 or bonnie.waltz@calepa.ca.gov, or 1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.

Instructions for Remote Public Participation:

In accordance with the Bagley-Keene Open Meeting Act, all meetings of the Committee are open to the public. This agenda, and any available meeting minutes and materials, can be found on the Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee webpage.

Following directives from the Governor’s Executive Orders N-29-20 and N-08-21 as well as the California Department of Public Health’s recommendations regarding public gatherings, the November 30, 2021 IEMAC meeting will be a remote meeting only held virtually via Zoom. There will be no physical public access location.

To participate in this IEMAC meeting virtually, visit the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83825704844?pwd=RGlpQVQ1dXJrU2NiblFRam14MTMxZz09

To participate by phone, dial +1 (877) 853-5247 (US Toll Free). The Meeting ID is: 838 2570 4844. The Passcode is: 528338.

Public Comment:

Discussion and action may be taken on any item on the Committee meeting agenda. The time and order of agenda items are approximate and subject to change at the discretion of the Committee Chair to facilitate the effective transaction of business. If you wish to have a guaranteed opportunity to participate or observe any particular agenda item, please plan to virtually participate for the entire meeting.

Government Code section 11125.7 provides the opportunity for the public to address each agenda item during discussion or consideration by the Committee or prior to the Committee taking any action on said item. Members of the public will be provided appropriate opportunities to comment on any issues before the Committee, but the Committee Chair may, at his discretion, apportion available time among those who wish to speak. Individuals may appear before the Committee to discuss items not on the agenda; however, the Committee cannot discuss or take official action on these items during the same meeting. (Gov. Code, §§ 11125, 11125.7(a).)

Accessibility at CalEPA:

Committee meetings are open to the public and are held in barrier free facilities that are accessible to those with physical disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If you are a person with a disability requiring disability-related modifications or accommodations to participate in the meeting, including auxiliary aids or services, or if you require documents be made available in an alternate format or another language or require an interpreter at the hearing, please contact Bonnie Waltz at +1 (916) 324-9701 or bonnie.waltz@calepa.ca.gov. Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least ten (10) business days prior to the scheduled meeting. You may also dial a voice TTY/TDD/Speech-to-Speech Communications Assistant at 7-1-1.

Accesibilidad en CalEPA (en español):

Las reuniones del Comité están abiertas al público y se llevan a cabo en instalaciones sin barreras que son accesibles para las personas con discapacidades físicas de acuerdo con la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA), por sus siglas en inglés). Si usted es una persona con una discapacidad que requiere modiicaciones o adaptaciones relacionadas con la discapacidad para participar en la reunión, incluyendo ayudas o servicios auxiliares, o si necesita que los documentos estén disponibles en un formato alternativo u otro idioma o requiera un intérprete en la audiencia, comuníquese con Bonnie Waltz al +1 (916) 324-9701 o bonnie.waltz@calepa.ca.gov. Las solicitudes deben hacerse tan pronto como sea posible, pero al menos diez (10) días hábiles antes de la reunión programada. También puede marcar un asistente de voz TTY/TDD/Speech-to-Speech Communications Al 7-1-1.