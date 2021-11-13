Submit Release
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Office of Veterans’ Services

 

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

 

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA ADJUTANT GENERAL

 

RONALD P. HAN JR. DIRECTOR

 

 

MEDIA RELEASE

 

For Immediate Release                                                                                                          November 11, 2021

 

 

WWII Memorial Plaque Installation

 

 

WHEN:            Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:00AM

 

WHAT:            WWII Memorial Plaque Installation

 

WHO:              Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Congressional Leaders, State and City Government Officials, Consul Generals, U.S. Military Commanders, Veterans and their Families

 

The State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veterans’ Services will honor and recognize the service and sacrifice of the service men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice for our liberties and freedom during World War II.

The plaque is prominently located in Honolulu on King Street at Punchbowl Street near the statue of King Kamehameha and across the street from Iolan`i Palace.

Col (Ret) Ronald Han, USAF, Dir. State Office of Veterans’ Services will provide the welcome message followed by a prayer from American Legion Chaplain Michele Hauser.  There will be 3 guest speakers, MG Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General, State of Hawai`i, Chief Master Sgt. (Ret) Bridget Komine, Chair, State Advisory Board on Veterans Services and Howard Komine, Representing the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Attached is the program from the event and photos of the event for your use. Photos provided by the Office of Veterans’ Services.

WWII Plaque Photos – Link Expires Dec. 12, 2021

WWII Monument Program

###

 

Media contact:

Jayme Nagamine

Information Specialist

