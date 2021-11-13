WWII Memorial Plaque Installation
MEDIA RELEASE
For Immediate Release November 11, 2021
WHEN: Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:00AM
WHAT: WWII Memorial Plaque Installation
WHO: Major General Kenneth S. Hara, Congressional Leaders, State and City Government Officials, Consul Generals, U.S. Military Commanders, Veterans and their Families
The State Department of Defense in conjunction with the State Office of Veterans’ Services will honor and recognize the service and sacrifice of the service men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice for our liberties and freedom during World War II.
The plaque is prominently located in Honolulu on King Street at Punchbowl Street near the statue of King Kamehameha and across the street from Iolan`i Palace.
Col (Ret) Ronald Han, USAF, Dir. State Office of Veterans’ Services will provide the welcome message followed by a prayer from American Legion Chaplain Michele Hauser. There will be 3 guest speakers, MG Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General, State of Hawai`i, Chief Master Sgt. (Ret) Bridget Komine, Chair, State Advisory Board on Veterans Services and Howard Komine, Representing the National Association of Letter Carriers.
