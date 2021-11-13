D.C. State Board of Education Reviews Annual Reports From Office of the Ombudsman and Office of the Student Advocate

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting. Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should sign up by form and email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021.

The State Board will host the first of two public engagement sessions on Monday, November 15 at the Deanwood Recreation Center (1350 49th St NE, Washington, DC) from 6–8:30 pm. This engagement session is an opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on the State Board’s work and will provide the public with multiple opportunities to deeply engage with issues under consideration by the State Board: (1) social studies standards, (2) school accountability (i.e., STAR Framework and Rating), and (3) education governance. If you are unable to make this date, there will be another session on Saturday, December 4 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm. Sign up for each session here.

“As schools prepare to address learning loss, build capacity to support mental health challenges, and recover what was lost during the pandemic, schools must also remember that the solutions must be substantial,” Serena Hayes, Ombudsman for Education said. “Historic failures to protect vulnerable populations exacerbated pre-existing disparities. As leaders in public education, there is a great responsibility to ensure that recovery efforts do more than retain the status quo. We must do better to achieve educational equity. The Office of the Ombudsman will continue to fulfill our responsibilities with the devotion and commitment that families deserve, and in the process, make quality public education truly accessible to all.”

“Our community for the past 18 months demonstrated resilience and grace in the midst of this ongoing pandemic, our students, families, teachers and school leaders displayed tenacity as they committed to teaching and learning despite COVID-19,” Dan Davis, Chief Student Advocate said. “As we return to school buildings, let’s hold on strong to the lessons learned on how some students and families found success while learning from home. Let us also note the vast challenges students and families faced who were not able to find solutions to their virtual learning roadblocks. The voices of those students and families need to be at the table as we return to the classrooms; we cannot build solutions for what comes next without the lived expertise of students and families.”

The State Board will review the Annual Reports from the Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education and the Office of the Student Advocate and consider recommendations from each.

The District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) provides and supports a comprehensive athletic program for all District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) students in grades 4 through 12. On November 10, 2021, the John Hayden Johnson Middle School football team claimed victory over Stephen E. Kramer Middle School, 0-40, at the DCIAA Middle School Football Championship. The State Board congratulates and will recognize the dedication and hard work of the student-athletes and coaches of the John Hayden Middle School Panthers on the occasion of their 2021 DCIAA championship victory.

Throughout November and December, the State Board will continue to collect public input on changes that should be made to the D.C. STAR Framework and Rating in order to address bias and other concerns uncovered in our research. Stakeholder input will inform recommendations for changes the State Board will draft and vote on at our January public meeting.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ombudsman Annual Report

VII. Student Advocate Annual Report

VIII. Public Comments

i. Nikki D’Angelo

ii. Deborah Paz

iii. Cathy Reilly

IX. Votes

i. CR21-25 Recognizing the 2021 Johnson Middle School Football Team

ii. SR21-9 Fiscal Year 2023 Need for Appropriations

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

