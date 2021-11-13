COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Undeclared Milk
Nutracap Holdings, LLC
Company Announcement
November 12, 2021 – Nutracap Holdings, LLC of Norcross, Georgia is voluntarily recalling various dietary supplements due to undeclared milk on the labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing milk.
During a recent FDA inspection, the firm was notified that their labels failed to disclose the presence of milk on some of their products.
The recalled products were shipped between January 2020 through November 2021 to distributors and retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.
There have been no illnesses reported to date.
The affected products are:
|
BRAND
|
PRODUCT
|
FLAVOR
|
SIZE
|
LOT #
|
EXP DATE
|AIOS Synergy
|AIOS Synergy for Women
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2102048
|02/2023
|AIOS Synergy
|AIOS Synergy for Men
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2102130
|02/2023
|Alpha
|Alpha Woman Original
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2011027
|11/2022
|Alpha Mind Labs
|Alpha Mind Labs Alpha Sleep
|Capsules
|80ct Bottle
|2108145 2012098
|08/2023 12/2022
|Apex Nutrition
|Apex Nutrition Invigorize Test Booster
|Capsules
|150ct Bottle
|2103206
|03/2023
|Arieyl
|Arieyl Unleash the Beast Roar
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2102181 2104189
|02/2023 04/2023
|Battleborn Nutrition
|Battleborn Nutrition 5th Gear PWO
|Sour Candy
|44oz Jar
|2109373
|09/2023
|Battleborn Nutrition
|Battleborn Nutrition 5th Gear PWO
|Berrica
|44oz Jar
|2109371
|09/2023
|Better
|Better Everyday Nutrition Boost 360
|Fruit Punch
|25oz Jar
|2004249
|04/2022
|Black Magic
|Black Magic Supply Brain Waves
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2008173
|08/2022
|Black Magic
|Black Magic AUS Brain Waves
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2008057/775
|08/2022
|Black Magic
|Black Magic Brain Waves
|Capsules
|4ct PACKAGE
|2109334 2105136 2010279 2008057 2005105
|09/2023 05/2023 10/2022 08/2022 05/2022
|BlakeFit
|BlakeFit Everyday All-inone
|Lime Watermelon
|44oz Jar
|2009073 2105233
|09/2022 05/2023
|BlakeFit
|BlakeFit Everyday All-inone
|Raspberry Lemonade
|44oz Jar
|2009074 2105070
|09/2022 05/2023
|BlakeFit
|BlakeFit Everyday Gold
|Raspberry Lemonade
|Sample
|2108300/1052
|08/2023
|BlakeFit
|BlakeFit Everyday Gold
|Watermelon Limeade
|Sample
|2108301/1053
|08/2023
|Boba Origin
|100% Whey Protein Isolate
|Brown Sugar
|1 gal
|2106263
|07/2023
|Cashmere Care
|Cashmere Care Charisma
|Vanilla
|128oz Jar
|2011092
|11/2022
|Chemix
|Chemix Natabolic
|Capsules
|240ct Bottle
|2108039 2105015 2104127 2012118 2011132 2009100
|08/2023 05/2023 04/2023 12/2022 11/2022 09/2022
|Cognito Naturals
|Cognito Naturals Zen X
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2102036
|2/2023
|Creed Wellness
|Creed Wellness Vital Greens
|Pineapple Orange
|55oz Jar
|2010250
|10/2022
|DH Nutra
|DH Nutra Define Thermogenic
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2108021
|08/2023
|DL NutriZone
|DL NutriZone Genone Brain Waves
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2103242
|3/2023
|DRVN Nutraceuticals
|DRVN Nutraceuticals Inferno Fat Burner
|Blue Hawaii
|16oz Jar
|2111026
|11/2023
|DRVN Nutraceuticals
|DRVN Nutraceuticals Inferno
|Peach White Cooler
|16oz Jar
|2110094
|10/2023
|Dynamik Muscle
|Dynamik Muscle Warbringer
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2004005
|4/2022
|Enduring Atlas
|Enduring Atlas Keto Sleep
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2012314
|12/2022
|Evolved Gym
|Evolved Gym Evolved
|Watermelon Slushie
|44oz Jar
|2108306 2002140
|08/2023 02/2022
|Evolved Gym
|Evolved Gym + Fitness Evolved PWO
|Wild Berry Lemon
|44oz Jar
|2006139 2002135
|06/2022 02/2022
|Fit Farm
|Fit Farm USA Z-Burn Sleep Smart
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2102079
|02/2023
|Genius Plus
|Genius Plus Focus
|Capsules
|4ct PACKAGE
|2003085/671 2001080/646
|03/2022 01/2022
|Global Link
|Global Link ShredFX
|Mango Margarita
|16oz Jar
|2102191 2101099 2012181 2006149 2004119 2001201
|02/2023 01/2023 12/2022 06/2022 04/2022 01/2022
|Global Link
|Global Link ShredFX
|Strawberry Watermelon
|16oz Jar
|2110149 2102192 2101100 2012183 2007118 2004120 2002084
|10/2023 02/2023 01/2023 12/2022 07/2022 04/2022 02/2022
|Global Link
|Global Link ShredFx
|Red Raspberry
|16oz Jar
|2103335 2102037 2012182 2004121
|03/2023 02/2023 12/2022 04/2022
|Global Link
|Global Link Anabolix Rest3d
|Cherry Lemonade
|16oz Jar
|2102033 2007035
|02/2023 07/2022
|Global Link
|Global Link Anabolix Rest3d
|Peach Mango
|16oz Jar
|2102034 2007036
|02/2023 07/2022
|Global Link
|Global Link ShredFX Popsicle
|Popsicle
|16oz Jar
|2101101 2012184 2007119
|01/2023 12/2022 07/2022
|Gold Coast
|Gold Coast Health Vitality Men's Health
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2011187
|11/2022
|Greater Her
|Greater Her Resilient
|Capsules
|30ct Bottle
|2004251
|04/2022
|Health Naturals
|Health Naturals/ Live Oak Nootropic Mind
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2101023 2008147
|01/2023 08/2022
|Hi-T Level
|Hi-T Level Up
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2105183
|05/2023
|Hot Pink
|Hot Pink Collares Feliz Caps
|Capsules
|30ct Bottle
|2110172 2011149 2008047 2005040
|10/2023 11/2022 08/2022 05/2022
|Huge Nutrition
|Huge Nutrition Enhance
|Capsules
|240ct Bottle
|2107044 2104289 2010239 2008221 2004228
|07/2023 04/2023 10/2022 08/2022 04/2022
|Human Performance
|Human Performance Synapse
|Candy Bliss
|16oz Jar
|2002005
|02/2022
|Human Project
|Human Project Big Dreams
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2009062
|09/2022
|Liquid Luck
|Liquid Luck Liquid Lucky Fruit Punch
|Fruit Punch
|Sample
|2002009 / 653
|02/2022
|Liquid Luck
|Liquid Luck Liquid Lucky Kiwi Lime
|Kiwi Lime
|Sample
|2002006 / 651
|02/2022
|Live Oak Nutrition
|Live Oak Nutrition Alpha Consciousness
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2003111
|03/2022
|Live Oak Nutrition
|Health Naturals/ Live Oak Nootropic Mind
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2010305 2001231
|10/2022 01/2022
|Live Sympl
|Live Sympl Wake Sympl
|Blueberry Lemonade
|Sample
|2106109/999
|06/2023
|Live Sympl
|Live Sympl WAKE Blueberry Lemonade SAMPLE POUCH
|Blueberry Lemonade
|19oz Jar
|2106109
|06/2023
|Macro Supps
|Macro Supps ONE Greens
|Strawberry Kiwi
|25oz Jar
|2102216 2012082
|02/2023 12/2022
|Mass Nutraceuticals
|Mass Nutraceuticals Brain Food
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2004255 2002113
|04/2022 02/2022
|MB Nutrition
|MB Nutrition Sleep +
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2012279
|12/2022
|Mind Functions
|Mind Functions, Inc Brainology
|Capsules
|132ct Bottle
|2003118 2001114
|03/2022 01/2022
|Muscle Rage
|Muscle Rage King Test
|Capsules
|300ct Bottle
|2107058 2012159 2008019 2002008
|07/2023 12/2022 08/2022 02/2022
|Muscle Rage
|Muscle Rage Regenerate
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2107068 2012111 2008038
|07/2023 12/2022 08/2022
|Muscles and Mascara
|Muscles and Mascara Tight and Tone
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2008040
|08/2022
|Myoblox
|Myoblox Contra
|Capsules
|56ct Bottle
|2110060 2108169
|10/2023 08/2023
|New Alpha Nutrition
|New Alpha Nutrition Huge Load
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2107272
|07/2023
|OTAK Innovations
|OTAK Innovations OTAK:AM
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2007073
|07/2022
|Ouro
|First Finisher/Ouro Vitae Mito Male
|Cherry Limenade
|16oz Jar
|2103119
|03/2023
|Panda Supps
|Panda Supps Fierce Panda's Blood
|Panda's Blood (Strawberry)
|25oz Jar
|2102039
|02/2023
|Premier Dynamic
|Premier Dynamic Nutrition Kinetic Greens
|Green Lemonade
|25oz Jar
|2103365
|03/2023
|Raw Nutrition
|Raw Nutrition Test Booster
|Capsules
|30ct Bottle
|2104215
|04/2023
|Reinvent
|Reinvent Men's Health
|Capsules
|120ct Bottle
|2109139
|09/2023
|Revive MD
|Revive MD Ashwagandha
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2104054 2008224
|04/2023 08/2022
|Revive MD
|Revive MD Ashwagandha
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2011001
|11/2022
|Richard Boy
|Richard Boy Fasting Boost
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2010206
|10/2022
|Soul Nutrition
|Soul Nutrition Anxiety unlabeled
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2109025
|09/2023
|Soul Nutrition
|Soul Nutrition Focus (unlabeled)
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2109148
|09/2023
|Tailor Made
|Tailor Made Compounding Clarity
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2104348
|04/2023
|TM Nutrition
|TM Nutrition Restoration
|Pineapple
|19oz Jar
|2002010
|02/2022
|Unlocked Supplements
|Unlocked Supplements Sana
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2004014
|04/2022
|UXO Supplements
|UXO Supplements Ghillie
|Peach Mango
|19oz Jar
|20122166 2106169 2008030 2004049
|12/2022 06/2023 08/2022 04/2022
|Vaxxen Labs
|Vaxxen Labs Norexx Lean Mass Agent
|Capsules
|90ct Bottle
|2109041
|09/2023
|Vyce World
|Vyce World Nutrition Bed Burn
|Capsules
|60ct Bottle
|2101178
|01/2023
|Wycked Naturals
|Wycked Naturals Wycked PRE
|Peach
|25oz Jar
|2102038
|02/2023
|Wycked Naturals
|Wycked Naturals PreWycked Peachy
|Peach
|Sample
|2009186/808
|09/2022
|Wycked Naturals
|Wycked Naturals Pre OG2 Tiger's Blood
|Tiger's Blood
|25oz Jar
|2009186
|09/2022
|Wycked Naturals
|Wycked Naturals Wyked Pre Wycked Vice
|Strawberry Kiwi
|Sample
|2106037/997
|06/2023
|Wycked Naturals
|Wycked Naturals Wycked PRE Wycked Vice
|Strawberry Kiwi
|25oz Jar
|2105060
|05/2023
Lot numbers and expiration dates are found on the bottom of each container.
Retailers and distributors who have received any of these products should check inventory, immediately remove from sale and notify customers who purchased them of the recall. Nutracap will be providing corrective label stickers for product remaining in stock. Affected consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Your assistance is appreciated and necessary to prevent consumer illness.
For questions from consumers or the media about this recall, please contact Henrique Costa, Head of Sales, at 866-943-5154,Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
- Consumers:
- Henrique Costa, Head of Sales
- 866-943-5154