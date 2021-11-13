When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 12, 2021 FDA Publish Date: November 12, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Nutracap Holdings, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

November 12, 2021 – Nutracap Holdings, LLC of Norcross, Georgia is voluntarily recalling various dietary supplements due to undeclared milk on the labels. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing milk.

During a recent FDA inspection, the firm was notified that their labels failed to disclose the presence of milk on some of their products.

The recalled products were shipped between January 2020 through November 2021 to distributors and retailers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The affected products are:

BRAND PRODUCT FLAVOR SIZE LOT # EXP DATE AIOS Synergy AIOS Synergy for Women Capsules 120ct Bottle 2102048 02/2023 AIOS Synergy AIOS Synergy for Men Capsules 120ct Bottle 2102130 02/2023 Alpha Alpha Woman Original Capsules 60ct Bottle 2011027 11/2022 Alpha Mind Labs Alpha Mind Labs Alpha Sleep Capsules 80ct Bottle 2108145 2012098 08/2023 12/2022 Apex Nutrition Apex Nutrition Invigorize Test Booster Capsules 150ct Bottle 2103206 03/2023 Arieyl Arieyl Unleash the Beast Roar Capsules 90ct Bottle 2102181 2104189 02/2023 04/2023 Battleborn Nutrition Battleborn Nutrition 5th Gear PWO Sour Candy 44oz Jar 2109373 09/2023 Battleborn Nutrition Battleborn Nutrition 5th Gear PWO Berrica 44oz Jar 2109371 09/2023 Better Better Everyday Nutrition Boost 360 Fruit Punch 25oz Jar 2004249 04/2022 Black Magic Black Magic Supply Brain Waves Capsules 120ct Bottle 2008173 08/2022 Black Magic Black Magic AUS Brain Waves Capsules 120ct Bottle 2008057/775 08/2022 Black Magic Black Magic Brain Waves Capsules 4ct PACKAGE 2109334 2105136 2010279 2008057 2005105 09/2023 05/2023 10/2022 08/2022 05/2022 BlakeFit BlakeFit Everyday All-inone Lime Watermelon 44oz Jar 2009073 2105233 09/2022 05/2023 BlakeFit BlakeFit Everyday All-inone Raspberry Lemonade 44oz Jar 2009074 2105070 09/2022 05/2023 BlakeFit BlakeFit Everyday Gold Raspberry Lemonade Sample 2108300/1052 08/2023 BlakeFit BlakeFit Everyday Gold Watermelon Limeade Sample 2108301/1053 08/2023 Boba Origin 100% Whey Protein Isolate Brown Sugar 1 gal 2106263 07/2023 Cashmere Care Cashmere Care Charisma Vanilla 128oz Jar 2011092 11/2022 Chemix Chemix Natabolic Capsules 240ct Bottle 2108039 2105015 2104127 2012118 2011132 2009100 08/2023 05/2023 04/2023 12/2022 11/2022 09/2022 Cognito Naturals Cognito Naturals Zen X Capsules 60ct Bottle 2102036 2/2023 Creed Wellness Creed Wellness Vital Greens Pineapple Orange 55oz Jar 2010250 10/2022 DH Nutra DH Nutra Define Thermogenic Capsules 90ct Bottle 2108021 08/2023 DL NutriZone DL NutriZone Genone Brain Waves Capsules 120ct Bottle 2103242 3/2023 DRVN Nutraceuticals DRVN Nutraceuticals Inferno Fat Burner Blue Hawaii 16oz Jar 2111026 11/2023 DRVN Nutraceuticals DRVN Nutraceuticals Inferno Peach White Cooler 16oz Jar 2110094 10/2023 Dynamik Muscle Dynamik Muscle Warbringer Capsules 90ct Bottle 2004005 4/2022 Enduring Atlas Enduring Atlas Keto Sleep Capsules 120ct Bottle 2012314 12/2022 Evolved Gym Evolved Gym Evolved Watermelon Slushie 44oz Jar 2108306 2002140 08/2023 02/2022 Evolved Gym Evolved Gym + Fitness Evolved PWO Wild Berry Lemon 44oz Jar 2006139 2002135 06/2022 02/2022 Fit Farm Fit Farm USA Z-Burn Sleep Smart Capsules 60ct Bottle 2102079 02/2023 Genius Plus Genius Plus Focus Capsules 4ct PACKAGE 2003085/671 2001080/646 03/2022 01/2022 Global Link Global Link ShredFX Mango Margarita 16oz Jar 2102191 2101099 2012181 2006149 2004119 2001201 02/2023 01/2023 12/2022 06/2022 04/2022 01/2022 Global Link Global Link ShredFX Strawberry Watermelon 16oz Jar 2110149 2102192 2101100 2012183 2007118 2004120 2002084 10/2023 02/2023 01/2023 12/2022 07/2022 04/2022 02/2022 Global Link Global Link ShredFx Red Raspberry 16oz Jar 2103335 2102037 2012182 2004121 03/2023 02/2023 12/2022 04/2022 Global Link Global Link Anabolix Rest3d Cherry Lemonade 16oz Jar 2102033 2007035 02/2023 07/2022 Global Link Global Link Anabolix Rest3d Peach Mango 16oz Jar 2102034 2007036 02/2023 07/2022 Global Link Global Link ShredFX Popsicle Popsicle 16oz Jar 2101101 2012184 2007119 01/2023 12/2022 07/2022 Gold Coast Gold Coast Health Vitality Men's Health Capsules 90ct Bottle 2011187 11/2022 Greater Her Greater Her Resilient Capsules 30ct Bottle 2004251 04/2022 Health Naturals Health Naturals/ Live Oak Nootropic Mind Capsules 90ct Bottle 2101023 2008147 01/2023 08/2022 Hi-T Level Hi-T Level Up Capsules 120ct Bottle 2105183 05/2023 Hot Pink Hot Pink Collares Feliz Caps Capsules 30ct Bottle 2110172 2011149 2008047 2005040 10/2023 11/2022 08/2022 05/2022 Huge Nutrition Huge Nutrition Enhance Capsules 240ct Bottle 2107044 2104289 2010239 2008221 2004228 07/2023 04/2023 10/2022 08/2022 04/2022 Human Performance Human Performance Synapse Candy Bliss 16oz Jar 2002005 02/2022 Human Project Human Project Big Dreams Capsules 120ct Bottle 2009062 09/2022 Liquid Luck Liquid Luck Liquid Lucky Fruit Punch Fruit Punch Sample 2002009 / 653 02/2022 Liquid Luck Liquid Luck Liquid Lucky Kiwi Lime Kiwi Lime Sample 2002006 / 651 02/2022 Live Oak Nutrition Live Oak Nutrition Alpha Consciousness Capsules 90ct Bottle 2003111 03/2022 Live Oak Nutrition Health Naturals/ Live Oak Nootropic Mind Capsules 90ct Bottle 2010305 2001231 10/2022 01/2022 Live Sympl Live Sympl Wake Sympl Blueberry Lemonade Sample 2106109/999 06/2023 Live Sympl Live Sympl WAKE Blueberry Lemonade SAMPLE POUCH Blueberry Lemonade 19oz Jar 2106109 06/2023 Macro Supps Macro Supps ONE Greens Strawberry Kiwi 25oz Jar 2102216 2012082 02/2023 12/2022 Mass Nutraceuticals Mass Nutraceuticals Brain Food Capsules 120ct Bottle 2004255 2002113 04/2022 02/2022 MB Nutrition MB Nutrition Sleep + Capsules 60ct Bottle 2012279 12/2022 Mind Functions Mind Functions, Inc Brainology Capsules 132ct Bottle 2003118 2001114 03/2022 01/2022 Muscle Rage Muscle Rage King Test Capsules 300ct Bottle 2107058 2012159 2008019 2002008 07/2023 12/2022 08/2022 02/2022 Muscle Rage Muscle Rage Regenerate Capsules 120ct Bottle 2107068 2012111 2008038 07/2023 12/2022 08/2022 Muscles and Mascara Muscles and Mascara Tight and Tone Capsules 90ct Bottle 2008040 08/2022 Myoblox Myoblox Contra Capsules 56ct Bottle 2110060 2108169 10/2023 08/2023 New Alpha Nutrition New Alpha Nutrition Huge Load Capsules 90ct Bottle 2107272 07/2023 OTAK Innovations OTAK Innovations OTAK:AM Capsules 90ct Bottle 2007073 07/2022 Ouro First Finisher/Ouro Vitae Mito Male Cherry Limenade 16oz Jar 2103119 03/2023 Panda Supps Panda Supps Fierce Panda's Blood Panda's Blood (Strawberry) 25oz Jar 2102039 02/2023 Premier Dynamic Premier Dynamic Nutrition Kinetic Greens Green Lemonade 25oz Jar 2103365 03/2023 Raw Nutrition Raw Nutrition Test Booster Capsules 30ct Bottle 2104215 04/2023 Reinvent Reinvent Men's Health Capsules 120ct Bottle 2109139 09/2023 Revive MD Revive MD Ashwagandha Capsules 60ct Bottle 2104054 2008224 04/2023 08/2022 Revive MD Revive MD Ashwagandha Capsules 60ct Bottle 2011001 11/2022 Richard Boy Richard Boy Fasting Boost Capsules 60ct Bottle 2010206 10/2022 Soul Nutrition Soul Nutrition Anxiety unlabeled Capsules 90ct Bottle 2109025 09/2023 Soul Nutrition Soul Nutrition Focus (unlabeled) Capsules 90ct Bottle 2109148 09/2023 Tailor Made Tailor Made Compounding Clarity Capsules 90ct Bottle 2104348 04/2023 TM Nutrition TM Nutrition Restoration Pineapple 19oz Jar 2002010 02/2022 Unlocked Supplements Unlocked Supplements Sana Capsules 90ct Bottle 2004014 04/2022 UXO Supplements UXO Supplements Ghillie Peach Mango 19oz Jar 20122166 2106169 2008030 2004049 12/2022 06/2023 08/2022 04/2022 Vaxxen Labs Vaxxen Labs Norexx Lean Mass Agent Capsules 90ct Bottle 2109041 09/2023 Vyce World Vyce World Nutrition Bed Burn Capsules 60ct Bottle 2101178 01/2023 Wycked Naturals Wycked Naturals Wycked PRE Peach 25oz Jar 2102038 02/2023 Wycked Naturals Wycked Naturals PreWycked Peachy Peach Sample 2009186/808 09/2022 Wycked Naturals Wycked Naturals Pre OG2 Tiger's Blood Tiger's Blood 25oz Jar 2009186 09/2022 Wycked Naturals Wycked Naturals Wyked Pre Wycked Vice Strawberry Kiwi Sample 2106037/997 06/2023 Wycked Naturals Wycked Naturals Wycked PRE Wycked Vice Strawberry Kiwi 25oz Jar 2105060 05/2023

Lot numbers and expiration dates are found on the bottom of each container.

Retailers and distributors who have received any of these products should check inventory, immediately remove from sale and notify customers who purchased them of the recall. Nutracap will be providing corrective label stickers for product remaining in stock. Affected consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Your assistance is appreciated and necessary to prevent consumer illness.

For questions from consumers or the media about this recall, please contact Henrique Costa, Head of Sales, at 866-943-5154,Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Link to Initial Recall