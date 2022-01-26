Emergent Hits Another Milestone With Their Virtual Minute Book as it Exceeds 200k Shared Documents
Firms can completely digitize shelves upon shelves of their minute books by using our Virtual Minute Book software and disbursing our $30 fee per file per year.”MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipating what the law industry needs to conveniently share documents electronically, Emergent’s innovative foresight has hit another high point. With ease of use as its working principle, the company’s Virtual Minute Book has now exceeded 200k documents shared. Increasing 2020’s tally by 100k in under twelve months, the software feature quickly becomes the go-to resource across Canada. Answering a trend they knew would eventually become a standard, Emergent used their resourcefulness to price the feature at a point every law firm could effectively pass along to their clients. With that insight, they launched Canada’s first self-service portal for sharing documents in any area of law. Emergent reports that their decision has more than paid off with usage numbers that are, year after year, steadily on the climb.
“This upward trend is continuing as more and more law firms are turning to Canada’s first and best Virtual Minute Book platform to share minute books digitally with their clients. Firms can completely digitize shelves upon shelves of their minute books by using our Virtual Minute Book software and disbursing our $30 fee per file per year. It’s cheaper than physical storage space, cheaper than a physical minute book, cheaper than courier costs, and much more convenient for everyone all around,” said Emergent’s President & CEO, Darren Cooper.
Clients can take further advantage of the benefits of the Virtual Minute Book by utilizing Emergent’s newest partnership with DocuSign. Now, law firms can use the software to send unlimited documents out for electronic signature which then automatically update the minute books as documents are signed. Widely recognized as an industry leader, this feature usually garners a high cost annually if sold separately. However, with Emergent’s Premium Virtual Minute Book, clients can have unlimited use of DocuSign for just an extra $10/File per year.
The Virtual Minute Book for corporate records is contained in The Legal Kiosk™. Emergent’s software includes over a dozen modules that allow law firms to share documents individually or download an entire minute book, or closing book, in seconds. Integrated bookmarks give immediate access to individual documents with one click.
