Grand Jury Indicts Woman for Burning Home, Killing Animals

November 12, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury this week indicted Wendy Seltenreich, 37, on one count of first-degree arson, one count of second-degree arson, one count of third-degree arson, one count of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of third-degree criminal mischief and three counts of felony cruelty to animals for burning down the residence located at 2136 Loussac Drive in Anchorage. Three dogs were killed in the fire.

In addition, Seltenreich has been charged with one count of violating her conditions of release in a different case, as well as 10 counts of first-degree unlawful contact.

If convicted at trial, Seltenreich faces a sentence of up to 20 years imprisonment for the first-degree arson and criminal mischief charges, up to 10 years imprisonment for the second-degree arson charge, and up to five years for each of the third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, and animal cruelty charges. She faces a maximum period of imprisonment of one year for the unlawful contact charges and up to 90 days for violating conditions of release.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Seltenreich is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Bail is set at $5,000 plus a court approved third-party custodian. She is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage today.

