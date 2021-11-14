(Video) The Effects of Extreme Poverty on the Body and Soul of Iranian Women

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): For this reason, with a brief look at the spread of poverty in Iran and its “feminization,” we focus on this aspect of the human rights violations of the Iranian people by the mullahs’ regime.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): According to the official statistics of the Statistics Center of Iran, in spring of 2021, 4.2 million women have been registered as economically active population, which is equivalent to 14.1%.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): According to statistics recorded in government news agencies, 60% of employment in Iran is informal employment. This figure is over 70% in many provinces of the country.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Despite the hours of rigorous work per day, many women do not receive any salary at all. In all villages and even in many cities, women carry the main burden of family jobs.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): "There are no exact statistics on the number of women heads of households in the province, because some of them are not supported by a specific institution," said Somayeh Ghassemi Tussi.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): despite the family having acquired official permit for the construction. The family had paid 200 million Tomans just to get the permit and then spent another 500 million Tomans to build their house with great difficulty.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): it is important to note that Iran has spent more than $ 16 billion on terrorism abroad since 2012. Lifting imposed sanctions by JCPOA has been used to replenish the treasury of its proxy forces.