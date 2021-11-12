Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) Traffic Changes - Allegheny Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the reopening of Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) between Route 356 (Leechburg Road) and Route 4079 (Garvers Ferry Road) on Monday, November 15. Also beginning on Monday, November 15 the section of Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) between Williams Road (T-785) and Bonfire Shortcut Road and the White Cloud Road/Bonfire Shortcut intersection will be closed until Monday, November 22.

The traffic restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform roadway repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4073 (White Cloud Road), Bonfire Short Cut Road, and Route 56 and Route 356 (Leechburg Road).

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

