Maine DOE Update – November 12, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin was awarded the Maine School Boards Association (MSBA) Distinguished Service Award on October 29, 2021 at their annual conference held virtually this year. | More

The Telling Room, a Maine organization that creates writing and publishing programs to support and encourage young people in the art of writing and self-expression, is publishing Stepping Stones, a NEW book of creative writing by writers ages 6-11 or in grades K-5. | More

The 34th annual ACTEM Conference was a virtual event for the second year in a row and offered over fifty sessions from a variety of Maine educators, educational consultants, and edtech vendors. The Maine Department of Education’s MLTI team offered eleven sessions that showcased their diversity of knowledge and experience. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Paid for by the State of Maine, the Behavioral Threat Assessment Team Training gives Maine school districts access to the leading training program for Behavioral Threat Assessment (BTA) at no cost to them. Targeted violence is preventable. When school teams have the knowledge and skills to identify, assess and intervene, they can help guide students to a safer path. | More

On November 16th at 3pm, April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL/Bilingual Programs Specialist, is hosting a webinar on the Maine Seal of Biliteracy. Teachers, school counselors, and principals are welcome to attend. The webinar will describe the eligibility criteria and application process, as well as the benefits for students who earn the Seal of Biliteracy. | More

On December 7th at 3pm, the Maine Department of Education welcomes Dr. Thomas Sauer, Assistant Director of Resource Development at the National Foreign Language Center (NFLC) and Codirector of Professionals in Education Advancing Research and Language Learning (PEARLL), who will facilitate a free one-hour webinar on the Teacher Effectiveness for Language Learning (TELL) Framework, which outlines the core characteristics that world languages teachers exhibit. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here