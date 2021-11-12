What You Need To Know About Sclerotherapy In 2021
To start off with the basics, this blog will go over what exactly Sclerotherapy is!
1. What Is Sclerotherapy and How Does It Work?
Sclerotherapy is a type of minimally invasive procedure designed to treat spider and varicose veins.
Sclerotherapy is a method of treating small blood vessels, usually on the face or legs, by injecting them with a sclerosant solution that causes scarring in the vessel walls. In some cases, this will cause the veins to collapse completely over time.
2. Who Should Get Sclerotherapy?
People with small varicose or spider veins are good candidates for the procedure, especially if they have tried other methods to treat their condition without success. Sclerotherapy has been shown to be more effective on smaller veins.
Sclerotherapy may also be used to treat ulcers in the legs caused by chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).
It is not recommended for people who are pregnant or suffer from severe kidney problems, because it inhibits blood flow and can raise pressure inside the vein.
People with HIV or leukemia should speak to a doctor before considering sclerotherapy.
It’s also good to know that people with a history of blood clots, any serious injuries or operations on the legs in the past may not be able to have this treatment because it could cause further damage and increase their risk for complications.
The procedure works especially well when used along with compression therapy.
Compression therapy is a treatment that uses compression garments to improve the overall health of veins, especially after receiving an injection.
3. Side Effects
The side effects of Sclerotherapy include bruising, swelling and discomfort at the injection site. Some patients may also experience itching or tingling in the legs for up to 24 hours after receiving an injection of sclerosant solution.
Other rare side effects include skin ulceration (open wound) caused by damage to small blood vessels near the surface of the skin; infection at the injection site or blood clot formation.
The main risk of Sclerotherapy is phlebitis, which occurs when a vein becomes inflamed because of bacteria in the bloodstream. This can happen if an infection enters the body through the sclerosant solution entering into the veins while receiving treatment for spider or varicose veins. This is why it is crucial to speak with a doctor about proper pre-treatment and post-care.
4. Cost of Treatment
The cost of Sclerotherapy treatment can vary, depending on the size and number of veins to be treated. Sclerotherapy is usually covered by insurance companies when it’s used to treat CVI or venous ulcers caused by other health conditions.
It typically costs $500-750 per leg for a single treatment session; this price does not include consultation fees, compression therapy or medications.
The price may increase if both legs require treatment; in some cases it can cost up to $1500 per session for patients that need multiple sessions of sclerotherapy for larger veins.
5. How Long Does the Procedure Take?
The procedure itself lasts about 30 minutes per leg. With the aid of a special ultrasound machine, a doctor will inject sclerosant solution directly into each vein one by one until all spider veins have been treated. Depending on how many injections someone needs and what type of treatment is being done, it may take more than one session to complete the entire procedure.
6. Where Can a Sclerotherapy Injection Be Done?
Sclerotherapy is typically done at a doctor’s office, but there are some places that specialize in this procedure. Newman & Co.’s Sclerotherapy center has the latest technology and specializes only in sclerosing veins; anyone can trust their legs to them!
Interested in having a Sclerotherapy treatment near New Braunfels, Texas? Call Newman & Co. for all your medical spa needs at 830-620-8444 or by visiting their website www.NewmanCmpy.com
Rhi Newman
