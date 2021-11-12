DNREC to Remove Holts Landing State Park Boat Ramp Dock for Repairs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will remove the Holts Landing State Park boat ramp dock next week until spring 2022. The dock was damaged by a storm and a severe low- and high-tide cycle.

The dock will be removed for repairs and will be replaced in the spring. The boat ramp will remain open while the dock is repaired.

The Holts Landing State Park boat ramp offers one of the only public access points on the Indian River Bay and is open 24 hours a day.

About DNREC

