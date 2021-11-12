Solve staffing problems now - "Test drive" automation solutions during unique online learning event

Learn how you can solve your staffing problems, increase efficiency, and offer your talent work-life balance. Donny Shimamoto, CPA, founder of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies and Center for Accounting Transformation Center for Accounting Transformation - Horizontal Blue Type

CPAs cite recruiting and retention as one of the toughest challenges they face. One way to tilt the odds? Automate tasks and allow talent to shine on projects.

This is especially important if firms are also planning to adopt or have adopted hybrid work—managing all of this via email is asking for things to be missed.” — Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a November article in CPA Trendlines, Jim Boomer, CEO of Boomer Consulting, Inc., noted primary areas the accounting profession will be different moving forward, saying, “I would focus on creating capacity through technology, automation, and the outsourcing of tasks to free up my team to have more value-add conversations with our clients.”

The CPA profession continues to face pipeline issues and those have been compounded during the “Great Resignation.” One way firms can differentiate themselves is to allow their talented teams to focus on projects and growth versus saddling them with repetitive tasks that could easily be automated.

Many firms automate tax return preparation to cope. But with the increasing number of vendors, how do you figure out which one is the best fit for your firm?

Accounting technology pro Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, believes he has the answer, and he calls them “experience labs.” A learning concept created by Shimamoto, these CPE-qualified courses have attendees work through case studies that allow them to experience what using various software tools would be like for their firm via hands-on exercises, thus giving the opportunity for attendees to test drive various solutions before the threatening grind of the next tax season approaches.

The Center for Accounting Transformation will present Automating & Optimizing Tax Workflow, a six-hour experience lab, on November 19 and December 17. Attendees can learn how standardized tax return preparation processes are implemented in various vendors’ software to increase efficiency and team collaboration. Because of their interactive nature, experience labs are also a great way to crowd source ideas from fellow attendees on how they plan to optimize their workflow, or how they’ve approached other workflow challenges.

Exclusive Offer: Use promo code optimize-50 at checkout and get a 50% discount on your registration!

The founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies, Shimamoto also serves as a business transformation advisor and outsourced innovation agent for firms, finance departments, and internal audit departments. “With the recruiting challenges and staff burnout that firms are currently facing, optimizing tax workflow is an important step for staff retention,” said Shimamoto. “It is especially important if firms are also planning to adopt or have adopted hybrid work—managing all of this via email is asking for things to be missed.”

The Automating & Optimizing Tax Workflow Experience Lab is sponsored by SafeSend, Doc.It, Clarity Practice Management, Tallyfor, and TaxPlanIQ.

