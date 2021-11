November 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Premium Finance Company Activity

New Premium Finance Company

Ascend California 955 Alma Street, Palo Alto Filed: 9/16/21

Elite Premium Finance, Inc. 600 West Broadway, San Diego Filed: 10/14/21

EVT Premium Finance, Inc. 660 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach Filed: 10/13/21

Velocity Premium Finance, Inc. 74710 CA 111, Palm Desert Approved: 10/26/21

Walco Funding PFCA, Inc. 6200 Canoga Avenue, Woodland Hills Filed: 10/15/21

Credit Union Activity

Merger

Chabot Federal Credit Union, Dublin, to merge with and into University Credit Union, Los Angeles Effected: 10/31/21

Financial Center Credit Union, Stockton, to merge with and into Valley Strong Credit Union, Bakersfield Effected: 10/01/21

Peoples Independent Church Federal Credit Union, Los Angeles, to merge with and into Arrowhead Central Credit Union, Rancho Cucamonga Effected: 10/01/21