Prepare the Business for Black Friday Now: How to Cash In on the Holidays
RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with family around the dinner table and hints of mistletoe on the horizon, so too does one of the most prolific shopping days in American history. But how does a small business best prepare for the iconic shopping holiday?
According to Riverside-based digital media agency Sprinkles Media (and Google), businesses can always prepare earlier for Black Friday. The best way to acquire holiday conversions? Sprinkles Media’s CFO offers a foundational tip: start with a digital marketing plan.
Start With A Black Friday Marketing Plan For The Best Results
“Before you even think about making important business decisions, you’ll need an airtight plan,” says Sprinkles Media co-founder Jess Park. “Email marketing, SEM, or SEO strategies to build awareness, you need to have your affairs in order. Email marketing is vital for a commerce-related holiday like Black Friday.”
What are businesses attempting to do this holiday season?
Sprinkles also offers some must-know digital marketing details regarding something we deal with nearly every day; email marketing.
Lean Into Email Marketing For Higher Black Friday Conversions
Email marketing is easily one of the most valuable ways to reach potential customers. Sending the brand’s values, tone, and Black Friday deals straight to an inbox holds a lot of power.
“Writing an effective email is an art form,” says Park. “Crafting the perfect subject line--the first thing that a consumer sees--is essential to scoring potential leads.”
According to a study from Litmus, email marketing is so important that 4 out of 5 digital marketers would instead give up social media than email marketing. And with the prevalence of effective social media marketing, that’s a stat that sticks.
Email is a force unto itself, but add a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and email is more important than ever. In fact, the only business to suffer in terms of email marketing efforts was the travel industry. People were simply opening emails more often. In the Spring of 2020, open rates jumped by nearly 5%.
Get Personal With Black Friday Emails
With email marketing, the personal connection goes a long way. “Personalization is much more than merely referring to your recipient by name. While that helps in some cases, it goes a lot deeper with brand awareness,” says Park.
Establishing a clear brand voice helps businesses approach situations like these when developing a brand. What does the brand stand for? How does it communicate with consumers? Think critically about how the brand would reach out to its target audience via email if it were a person.
This thought experiment leads to compiling a comprehensive emailing list. When preparing the business for the Black Friday deluge, it must compile a list of customers.
But crafting a list is only as good as the market testing.
A massive aspect of digital marketing is testing out what works and what doesn’t. This is where the importance of A/B testing comes in. In this case, A/B testing refers to making small changes in email marketing.
Firstly, businesses need to nail down the target audience. Which demographics is it marketing to? What do they value in shopping for specific products? When A/B testing email campaigns, take all of these concepts into consideration.
Use Black Friday Ads To Win Over Customers
A proven way to maximize on holiday conversions is simply using Black Friday ads. More specifically, ad retargeting is a fantastic way to attract customers on the prowl for Black Friday sales. Essentially, retargeting is when businesses start targeting customers based on what they searched for in the past. It turns out that retargeting is a viable method for Black Friday conversions.
According to this digital agency, retargeting is a fantastic way to engage with people searching for attractive Black Friday deals.
Eisenhart explains: “Think of retargeting in two ways. First: retargeting customers who visited your site but haven’t converted. Secondly, you can (and should) retarget to reconnect with prior customers. And this is regardless if they’ve visited your website recently. After all, the easiest converts are quite often the customers who’ve bought from your business before.”
And, keeping the bottom line in mind, retargeting is a cost-effective method of converting Internet users.
Well-planned retargeting campaigns (this is where effective email marketing comes in), businesses can more easily pull in customers its served in the past.
Writing Compelling Black Friday Ad Copy
Using promotional language in the Black Friday ad copy is one of the more straightforward ways to engage with the customers.
In short, people are on the hunt for deals, and writing engaging Black Friday ad copy should be the bedrock of digital marketing campaigns.
The Best Black Friday Discounts: Choosing The Right Ones
Black Friday is about one thing: the best deals. Internet users are on the search for the most attractive sales and discounts.
Sprinkles Media implores businesses to emphasize discounts, but with some caveats. However, although discounts attract customers, businesses need to think of its bottom line. The company warns business owners not to get lost in weeds when establishing Black Friday discounts. While discounts form the backbone of the entire holiday, businesses are out to make a profit while building meaningful relationships with customers.
“It’s all about finding a balance, for your bottom line as well as for your customer’s time and money,” says Park.
Black Friday Cross-Selling and Upselling Works
For example, offering a unique promotional code encouraging customers to return to the site is a winning method for increasing Black Friday sales. Additionally, by providing customers with supplemental items, cross-selling is always a sound advertising strategy. For example, a company may offer an attachment for a high-end vacuum cleaner along with the initial purchase.
There’s also upselling, where the business offers to upgrade existing items or offer add-ons to products to increase overall sales.
For Black Friday sales, upselling is a great strategy, as businesses can also discount the upgrades and add-ons, offering incentives and other promotional materials to increase conversions and forge bonds with more customers this holiday season. Sprinkles Media encourages businesses to partake in whichever marketing and advertising strategies fit their business model.
But who are these digital marketing experts that are offering businesses of all sizes these Black Friday advertising tips? Let’s take a closer look at the California digital agency.
Black Friday Experts: Who Is Sprinkles Media?
Launched in 2021 by digital marketing experts Jess Park and Tyler Eisenhart, Sprinkles Media is a California-based digital media agency.
Tyler Eisenhart attended New York’s Pace University for economics and quickly plunged into the world of digital marketing. He comes from a paid search engine advertising background, focusing on large multi-location enterprises and subscription companies. In fact, Sprinkles has a long-standing partnership with the subscription service Loot Crate.
Jess Park has extensive experience in PPC advertising, with a flair for social media marketing. She focused on strategy for small to medium-sized brands and, more specifically, eCommerce.
With a small team of dedicated marketing professionals, Sprinkles Media is quickly making waves. Dieting coach Tania Mack had this to say about the Riverside marketing agency:
“Tyler and Jess are first-class digital marketers. They underpromise and overdeliver, which is rare in today’s world of social media marketing. I've worked with four other companies in the past, and never have I had the results and structure that Sprinkles offers. Easy to work with, super social media savvy, and most importantly, fun and playful. I highly recommend them and their expertise."
But where does their winning formula come from? According to both Park and Eisenhart, their passion for helping businesses succeed comes from their prior experience at digital marketing agencies. More specifically, digital marketing agencies who weren’t putting the customer first.
How Sprinkles Media Helps Its Clients Master Black Friday Sales
It doesn’t matter if they're searching for the best SEM or SMM strategy for online shoppers. Sprinkles Media aims to help take their unique selling point and capitalize on it for Black Friday.
The Riverside digital media agency walks its clients through the process to find the perfect digital marketing formula for important commerce holidays like Black Friday. Additionally, they go above and beyond to help brands grow, whether they be Fortune 500 companies or a local mom-and-pop shop.
Eisenhart says, "Good marketing is when you know the ins and outs of different platforms. Great marketing happens when you get to fully understand and explore a brand." And we can’t help but agree. The results speak for themselves.
