True Convergence is Here: PureOS 10 is Released for all Librem Products
Purism's PureOS offers a freedom-respecting OS for a truly convergent user experience for Librem mobile phones, laptops, mini and desktop computers.
Making the same OS convergent across mobile, laptop, and desktop computers has taken lot of investment and work with the community. PureOS 10 an OS with true convergence. It's a dream come true.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purism has released its latest version of its convergent operating system (OS), PureOS 10, code named Byzantium. PureOS is a freedom respecting, free software OS that is neither based on Android nor iOS. Endorsed by the Free Software Foundation it is now the default operating system installed on all Librem products, including the
Kyle Rankin
Librem 14 laptop
Librem Mini desktop
Librem Servers
Librem 5 phone
Librem 5 USA phone, with Made in USA Electronics.
PureOS is the first truly convergent operating system, where the same OS is used for laptops, desktops, and mobile.
The new version, PureOS 10, is now the default for Purism's Librem laptops, phones, and mini-computers. "Making the same OS convergent across mobile, laptop, and desktop computers is a dream many big technology companies have, but so far none have achieved. It's taken a lot of investment and work to make PureOS 10 an OS with true convergence, and now it's a dream come true." said Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer at Purism.
Key benefits of PureOS 10
PureOS delivers greater stability through two years of testing on actual hardware in real world conditions.
All the source code in PureOS is available for use, distribution, study, and modification.
PureOS leverages the legendary security support from upstream Debian.
PureOS has true convergence by default supporting mobile, desktop, and docking equally.
Purism brings in some fundamental changes in the OS. These innovations makes it easier to use the Librem devices. For example, the cellular wi-fi and Bluetooth can now be disabled with a simple tap, the hardware kill switch support is integrated into the visible icons, and of course Purism brought the world the adaptive application library to make existing applications work with large monitor (using keyboard and mouse), or small touchscreen (using hand gestures) equally.
PureOS aims to provide an OS with "sane defaults" which allow you to get to work without getting in the way. A lineup of new apps are included by default to do common tasks easily like: Backup Files , Write and View Office Documents, Mail and Calendar integration when in desktop and laptop mode; Purism also authored a mobile calling app, chat app, and developed an adaptive library that allow existing applications, such as contacts or settings, to work beautifully on mobile, such as the Librem 5 and Librem 5 USA. A camera app and a maps app is now installed by default when on mobile.
Where ever possible PureOS and Purism push any changes for PureOS back into the community so that everyone can benefit. Thousands of other applications are available in the PureOS Store, the default software store in PureOS that is curated with applications that work for your favorite Librem device, showing mobile-friendly apps when on mobile, and all apps when on desktop or docked mode.
Purism innovated for years to make PureOS used by large enterprises too. PureOS is built for those organizations looking for enhanced security requirements, for example, the need to fully-audit the source code. "Our approach is to curate best of breed software, configure it securely, and to be completely open and transparent about all the software that runs on the system. Our competitive advantage is how we put the owner of the product in full control, not the vendor of proprietary software." said Jeremiah Foster, Director of PureOS at Purism.
About Purism:
Purism (https://puri.sm/) is a Social Purpose Corporation, making high quality, safe, and secure hardware available to everyday users. It started in 2014, with crowdfunding a 15-inch laptop with a quarter million-dollar funding goal. CEO Todd Weaver did not want to be exploited by Big Tech’s oppressive practices; he wanted an environment he could trust. He wanted that for everyone else, too. After 8 years, Purism continues to invest in making secure and privacy-first devices powered by secure apps that are universally accessible and easy to use.
All Librem computing devices from Purism are now shipping with PureOS 10 (code named Byzantium)