VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Screens are pleased to introduce our latest innovation; Bravo Large French Doors with Retractable Screens.

This bold innovative product gives customers the newest largest French Door design with a retractable screen – something that many homeowners have been asking us to build for years.

Bravo Large French Doors with Retractable Screens can fit single or double openings of almost any size. These French Doors can also be custom built for the home or office. “For the past 30 years, we have built doors for any opening in customer’s homes and offices. Bravo Screens have heard our customers' requests for a larger product , and now the need has been . Bravo Screens in-house revolutionary technology is able to create a unique and much larger French Door covering, providing more flexibility for our clients designing a home,” said Mr. Singh, President and CEO.

“This is an exciting new product for large doorways: Bravo French Doors with Retractable Screens glide smoothly and smartly. These French Door screens provide breezy cross-ventilation and expand the space,” he added. Motorized roll-up screen systems operate using a waterproof remote control, which is easy and convenient. With a simple click of the remote, can change from an open-air environment to screened-in one in a matter of seconds.

Bravo Screens are specially designed for Larger French doors. They come in a variety of colours as well as semi-opaque or blackout materials.

Opaque screens provide privacy and light filtering thus, creating a special ambience where they are used.

Bravo French Door Screens add beauty and elegance to any very large space that needs an outdoor option. With the Bravo Screens for French Doors can keep air breeze and floor plan – without the bugs.

Bravo Screens are the only retractable with patented safe glide system – so they don’t snap back. Bravo French Screen door options include sliding screen doors, retractable screen doors, plastic or wood screen doors. Large French doors that swing outward are a common problem. There is now a solution. Look no further and contact Bravo Screens today.

Bravo Screens have installed over 20 million window coverings in North America. Customizable for each building project, the doors merge perfectly with the décor of the home to maintain the integrity of the original floor plan. These large French Door Screens are truly innovative in their design.

These large retractable screens are engineered to protect the home from intense wind and weather, day in and day out. From the elegant function of a Large Double French door to the traditional styling of the classic single design, these French doors offer something for every taste.

These retractable screens can also be integrated into every type of architectural style including wood, brick, stucco, natural stone, and concrete.

Bravo Screens has developed considerable expertise in the manufacturing and installation of these products to ensure maximum performance.

Bravo Screens understands how important it is for customers to be able to use our large French Doors either in the design of a home or a business. This is why Bravo Screens continuously researches and develops components to satisfy all of our customer’s needs.

About Bravo Screens: A global leader in the world of home furnishings. Window designs for home or business - A portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes French Doors, Venetian Blinds, Window Blinds, Roman Shades, Wood Blinds, Wood Shutters, Plantation Shutters, Vertical Blinds and Mini Blinds for any type of shape and sizes. Built on over 115 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Millions of Bravo Screen products over the past decade have been introduced into the North American market with unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Bravo Screens are now offering this new Large French Door product line to customers across the country, furthering our commitment to providing the best customer service in the industry.

The Bravo Large French Door line is now available for purchase, with a retail program that requires a deposit here in our North American office.

Estimators will evaluate the property and then provide with a detailed estimate and answer any questions might have, so can make an informed decision.

For more information on availability, as well as in-depth product information and technical specifications call Bravo Screens on our toll free direct line.

