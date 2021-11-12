Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market Estimated to Experience Huge Growth in APAC

Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defibrillators are medical devices that are used to restore a normal heartbeat by giving an electric pulse or shock to the heart. These are used to rectify an abnormal heart rhythm to restore the normal heartbeat in conditions such as ventricular fibrillation, pulseless ventricular tachycardia, cardiac arrest, and cardiac arrhythmia.

"Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market by Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillator market was valued at $2,260 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. In terms of volume, the market accounted for 727 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to reach 1,364 thousand units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The major factors such as rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in defibrillator device, higher number of unmet medical needs for treatment of sudden cardiac arrest, surge in awareness of automated external defibrillators in developing economies, and increase in geriatric population, are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, higher cost of defibrillators is projected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, rise in adoption of external defibrillators and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are the factors projected to make way for numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on type, the external defibrillator market is segmented as automated and manual. The automated external defibrillator segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the analysis period. Moreover, the automated external defibrillator segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. increase in demand for automated external defibrillators in the developed economies such as North America & Europe, and rise in awareness in developing economies further boost the market growth.

Based on end user, the external defibrillator market is categorized as hospitals and pre-hospitals. The hospitals segment is the largest revenue contributing segment in the global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market due to the higher usage of external defibrillators within hospitals specially in ICU, and emergency rooms.

